10 under $10 – ‘I, Too, Sing America,’ ‘Dr. Strangelove,’ ‘Murder at Manito and Leslie Lambert

1 “3 Minute Mic” – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Hosted by Chris Cook, readers are invited to share up to 3 minutes of poetry. Content will not be censored, although readers are asked to be sensitive to younger audience members. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. For more information, visit auntiebooks.com and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

2 Nymphs & Terrestrials – 5 p.m. Friday, Trackside Studio Ceramic Art Gallery, 115 S. Adams St. Track Studio presents a collection of ceramic works by Chris Kroupa and Dennis Randall Smith. For more information, visit tracksidestudio.net and call (509) 863-9904. Admission: FREE

3 Leslie Lambert – 11 a.m. Saturday, Liberty Gallery, 203 N. Washington St. Artist, teacher, illustrator and author Leslie Lambert presents a collection of watercolor paintings at Liberty Gallery. Known for her dramatic creations, Lambert’s work “focuses on the combination of spontaneity and detail that watercolor has to offer.” The collection will remain on display until May 28. For more information, visit spokanelibertybuilding.com or call (509) 327-6920. Admission: FREE

4 Metal and Paper – 5 p.m. Saturday, New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave. Artists Karlene Schoedel and Gay Waldman present a mixed-media collection of enhanced photographs, aluminum prints and photo collage with pencil-drawn extensions. An opening reception is 5-8 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit manicmoonandmore.com or call (509) 413-9101. Admission: FREE

5 “Safari” – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

6 “I, Too, Sing America” – 7 p.m. Monday, Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. The GU Music Department presents “I, Too, Sing America: The Friendship and Collaboration of Margaret Bonds & Langston Hughes.” The lecture-recital will feature professor Mary Trotter as she traces the story of Bonds and Hughes’ friendship. The recital will include performances of Bonds’ settings of Hughes’ texts, including “The Negro Speaks of Rivers,” “Dream Portraits” and “Songs of the Seasons” performed by soprano Amy Porter and baritone Jadrian Tarver. For more information, visit gonzaga.edu. Admission: FREE

7 “Dr. Strangelove” – 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. An insane American general orders a bombing attack on the Soviet Union, triggering a path to nuclear holocaust that a war room full of politicians and generals frantically tries to stop. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, “Dr. Strangelove or:How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” is rated PG. 95 minutes. For more information, visit garlandtheater.com. Admission: $2.50

8 Shawn Stratte – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Piano soloist Shawn Stratte visits Bridge Press Cellars. For more information, visit bridgepresscellars.com and call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE

9 “Murder at Manito” – 4 p.m. Thursday, Shadle Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Shadle Library presents a discussion with author Chris Bieker covering her novel “Murder at Manito.” Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase signed copies of the book. For more information, visit spokanelibrary.org and call (509) 444-5390. Admission: FREE

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him onstage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE