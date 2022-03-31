Arts Wrap: ‘The Godfather’ at Magic Lantern and National Poetry Month

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather,” the Magic Lantern Theatre, 25 W. Main Ave., will screen a digitally restored edition of director Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 Oscar-winning film starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan during several showings this weekend and into next week.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, call (509) 209-2383 and visit magiclanternonmain.com.

National Poetry Month

Poets from all over Washington state will gather to celebrate National Poetry Month during a discussion featuring Washington State poet laureate Rena Priest, Spokane poet and 2016-2018 Washington State Poet Laureate Tod Marshall, Seattle civic poet Jourdan Imani Keith and Seattle Youth poet laureate Zinnia Hansen.

Emceed by KUOW arts reporter and “DoubleXposure” podcast co-host Marcie Sillman, the event will begin via livestream from Hugo House in Seattle at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Over the last two years, we’ve turned to art and artists to help us make sense of the powerful forces changing our world,” ArtsWA executive director Karen Hanan said in a news release. “Art, and poetry, in particular, can help us find the language to communicate and shape our responses to the world around us.”

The event will highlight the vibrant poetry community in Washington state as poets respond to audience questions that address the intersection of poetry and politics. The event will be available to livestream through ArtsWA.

To register and for more information, visit hugohouse.org and search “Poetry and Civic Life.”