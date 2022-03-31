Baseball: Capsules for Greater Spokane League 2022 season

Capsules for 2022 baseball programs in the Greater Spokane League.

In alphabetical order. Records from 2021 COVID-shortened season.

4A/3A

Central Valley (11-3, 9-3): First-year coach Beau Kerns has a lot to work with, including 12 seniors on the squad. P/OF Parker Smith signed with Gonzaga. P/OF Aaden Anderson, P/1B Joe Pitts and 3B Luke Abshire will keep the Bears in every game this season.

Cheney (1-13, 0-12): The Blackhawks had a rough introduction to the 4A/3A ranks last season and the challenges could continue for third-year coach Rob Beamer, with just two starters back. “We should be fairly solid in our rotation, our biggest weakness is lack of playing time for some key players coming up to varsity this year,” he said. Senior P Isaac Nesbitt and juniors C Jamel Chabot and SS Carson Jeffries will lead.

Ferris (1-13, 1-11): The Saxons had a tough season last year, but fourth-year coach Sam Brown sees better days ahead with 10 letter winners and six starters back. Junior UTL Castle Keaton is a first-team All-GSL and freshman Harper Dissmore will be an impact player on the mound. “We will need some first-year starters to step up, and some returning starters to show leadership and poise,” Brown said.

Gonzaga Prep (12-2, 11-1): The Bullpups were regular-season champs and second in the “culminating event” in the short COVID year. Coach Brian Munhall returns for his 13th season with 13 letter winners and eight starters back, including P Mike Cunneely, SS Lucio Reynolds and 3B/P Turk Riggin, all seniors and first-team All-GSL. “We should play solid defense and hit well,” Munhall said. “We need to find a few more arms to solidify our rotation and need a closer/high-leverage arm.”

Lewis and Clark (4-10, 3-9): The Tigers have seven letter winners and six starters back for 10th-year coach Steve Bennett. “We are experienced and deeper than we have been in a few years,” he said. “Guys need to take the next step in their respective developments for us to be consistently competitive with the top teams in the league.” Second-team All-GSL senior INF Ben Schnurman is the leader.

Mead (8-6, 8-4): Fifth-year coach Steve Hare thinks he has a talented team this season, with five starters back. “Our strengths will be our pitching and hitting,” he said. “We will need to play clean baseball on defense to compete this year.” First-team All-GSL senior P/1B Dayton Wells leads a strong senior class, while six sophomores, including C Xavier Hattenburg, made the squad.

Mt. Spokane (10-4, 9-3): Alex Schuerman enters his 19th season with the Wildcats with seven league titles but still chasing that elusive state title . “We have a strong group of seniors,” Schuerman said. “Our offense is experienced and explosive.” P/1B/3B Carson Coffield, OF Jaxson Davis, OF/P Jordan Hockett and P Sam Martens are leaders.

North Central (6-8, 6-6 2A): Sam Schaefer is the new coach for the Wolfpack with just three starters back from last year’s team: senior INF Glenn Stites and juniors SS Spencer Mahn and 3B Anthony Nelson. “This is great group of coachable athletes that want to get better and compete,” Schaefer said. “We need to pound the strike zone and play clean defense.”

Ridgeline (n/a): Jeramie Maupin left Central Valley to start up the baseball program at Ridgeline. “Year One with no seniors and very few juniors will make things difficult,” he said. “I believe with the talent that is there and gaining experience as the year goes on we can be competitive and have a successful season.” Juniors INF/P Jace Dunham and OF/P Craig Anglesey came over with Maupin from CV.

University (9-5, 7-5): The Titans return six starters and eight letter winners for coach Kevin May’s sixth season . Four all-league picks are back, including senior SS Ricco Longo, who’s headed to Gonzaga next year. Senior P/1B Brandon Faire and juniors C Drew Stevens and P/UTL Jalen King for a solid nucleus. “Our strength should be the depth of our pitching staff and versatility for guys to play numerous positions,” May said.

2A

Clarkston (3-9, 2-9): It’s a rebuilding year for 12th-year coach Bruce Bensching with nine letter winners graduating and just two starters back. Senior OF/P Tiger Carringer and juinor INF/P Jacob Caldwell will have to carry the load until younger players step up. “We are very young and if we compete and play hard we could be good,” Bensching said.

East Valley (5-7, 5-5): Justin Sinn takes over the program for the Knights. Seven starters return for the new coach, including versatile seniors Zach Engh and Chris Bergman. “We have strong returning players with aggressive bats and solid defense,” Sinn said. “We need to show up to every game fired up to win each and every inning.”

Pullman (13-1, 12-0): The defending 2A league champs were hit hard by graduation and have just three returning starters for third-year coach Kevin Agnew. Second-team All-GSL senior INF Marcus Hilliard and honorable mention senior C/OF Nicholas Robison are key returners. “Lack of experience will be our biggest challenge,” Agnew said. “Our seniors will need to provide strong, consistent leadership for us to be successful.”

Rogers (1-12, 0-11): Seven letter winners and six starters return for coach Jim Wasem, entering his 29th season with the Pirates, with three seniors: P/2B Jaxson Brewer, 1B/OF Brayden Crossley and P/1B Mike Hoffman. “Most of our roster has varsity experience and all but two have had experience on the mound,” Wasem said.

Shadle Park (11-3, 10-2): Veteran coach Scott Harmon, who spent 17 seasons at North Central, takes over for retired Shadle Park legend Ron Brooks. There are 13 letter winners and six starters returning, including four-year starter and first-team All-GSL SS Sterling Lipscomb and fellow senior C/3B Jonny Hernandez, a two-year starter.

West Valley (4-5, 3-5): The Eagles return 12 letter winners and six starters from last year for seventh-year coach Cory Aitken. Senior 1B/P Caleb Gray and OF Andrew Aitken were first-team all-league selections last year, while INF Bryson Bishop was honorable mention. “Our offense and defense are our strengths,” Aitken said. “We should be competing for the championship with this group.”