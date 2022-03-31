A Grip on Sports: This basketball season may be over, but a key part for many college players is just beginning

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Want to know a sure sign spring has bloomed? The sprinkler guy is coming by today. And with his help, the yard will begin to grow. Let’s call him the plants’ trainer.

•••••••

• On the college basketball calendar, spring is the season growth begins as well. It’s the time of Olynyk, as it’s probably called over at Gonzaga, where Kelly Olynyk went from a gangly recruit to an NBA player in about a year of work. But he hasn’t been the only athlete to improve over the offseason. It happens all the time.

They show up every day. They put in the work. They get help from staff members. And a transformation occurs.

It’s why trying to assess “next season” in any college sport is hard. Well, that and the prevalence these days of transfers. But that’s for another day. Today we are focused on individual improvement.

So who will be this offseason’s winner of the Olynyk in the Inland Northwest?

Gonzaga’s nominee is simple. We expect guard Hunter Sallis to add a few pounds of muscle between now and October. And then emerge as one of the premier players on one of the nation’s premier teams. At 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds, he was a defensive standout in his limited minutes his freshman season. Expect him to do even more come the fall.

How about at Washington State? The Cougars played so many guys this year any one of a handful of players could make a huge leap. But Dishon Jackson, the 6-10, 250 pound big man, has such an upside, we will go with him.

We’re not even close to sure who will make the big leap at Eastern but we hope it is Imhotep George. We have an affinity for tall (6-8), lean (195 pounds) wings with long arms and athletic ability.

Of course, there may be others. All it takes is a willingness to work and the opportunity to show where that work has taken you.

• The United States is back in the World Cup. The National Team qualified last night with a 2-0 loss at Costa Rica. The U.S. team had done enough heading into the last match of qualifying it could have lost 5-0 and still moved on.

Now comes the draw. It happens tomorrow morning at 9 a.m., even though the 32 teams have yet to be determined (there are playoff games between six countries for the three remaining spots).

It’s a convoluted process revolving around pots (no, not that type) and rankings and continents and money. OK, we’re just joking about the last one but it is FIFA, so who really knows?

We are sure of one thing. It is the last time only 32 teams will qualify for the tournament. Next World Cup, in 2026 and hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, there will be 48 teams. Yes, expansion is coming. And that always works out well.

• The NBA is getting closer to expanding. And a move announced yesterday from a group with deep Seattle ties, makes it more of a possibility.

The Oak View Group, which redeveloped the arena in Seattle for the Kraken, is building a new complex in Las Vegas. It will include a 20,000 seat arena that is situated in such a way as to facilitate NBA expansion to the two cities.

The only bad news? The new Las Vegas complex has a four-year timeline. Some of us would rather have the NBA back in Seattle before we turn 70. Just saying.

•••

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and college football, Washington’s spring practice is up and running. The Huskies have a new coach, will need to determine who the quarterback will be and a few players have new positions. … First impressions run deep in Utah’s early practices. … There is competition among the USC tailbacks. … Arizona State has a huge hole to fill in its secondary. … Arizona has 10 practices finished. … Colorado just started. …. In basketball news, we linked this yesterday but Jon Wilner’s thoughts on Arizona and UCLA ran in today’s S-R. … Wilner also takes a stab at next year’s standings. … It is the anniversary of Arizona’s national title, so the Tucson paper has a bunch of stories from 25 years ago. And one or two that bring it into the modern age. … UCLA is losing shooter Jake Kyman to the portal. … Colorado will have to wait and see what happens with Jabari Walker. … The Stanford matchup with UConn may not be analogous to the men’s UNC/Duke pairing but for the women it is pretty close. … Oregon State is losing a highly coveted freshman to the portal. … UCLA is in the WNIT semifinals.

Gonzaga: With the season done, Mark Few was a bit philosophical in his postgame comments last week. After more than two decades at the helm, he’s earned the right. Theo Lawson delves into his comments about the just-past season in this story. … There are still awards rolling in, with Drew Timme a finalist for the Wooden Award and Chet Holmgren one of 10 Wooden All-Americans (along with Timme). Jim Meehan has that news covered. … What’s ahead for Lisa Fortier’s team? Jim Allen asked her. The Zags are well positioned for more success. … March Madness was mad this year. And it shows in who reached the Final Four.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, there is a battle at quarterback in Missoula. … The Montana State basketball transfer is all in.

Preps: Greater Spokane League baseball has improved to such a degree it is not a surprise when two or more players earn Division I scholarships. Though, as Dave Nichols points out in this story, it’s somewhat interesting that two of them, Central Valley’s Parker Smith and U-Hi’s Ricco Longo, are both going to Gonzaga. … Dave also has capsule summaries on each of the GSL schools as well as a roundup of Wednesday action in all sports.

Mariners: Paul Sewald found his footing last summer. … Perry Hill is a magician working with infielders. … The M’s lost a couple games yesterday with Logan Gilbert throwing in one of them.

Seahawks: Is it realistic to think the Hawks can keep DK Metcalf? … They won’t be bringing Bobby Wagner back.

Kraken: Las Vegas is fighting for the playoffs. Seattle couldn’t stop the Knights last night.

Sounders: An April match with Cincinnati has been rescheduled for September.

•••

• If the sprinklers work, does that mean we have to water the lawn? You know what that brings, right? Growth. Lawn mowing. Oh boy. Until later …