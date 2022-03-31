Michelle Singletary: Here’s why your tax refund may be late

By Michelle Singletary Washington Post

For some Americans, this year’s tax season was easy. They filed electronically, elected to have their money sent by direct deposit to their bank account and, in three weeks or less, got their refund.

The IRS said that, as of March 18, almost 52 million refunds have been issued worth more than $171 billion, with the average payment totaling $3,305.

But for others, a massive return backlog has delayed refunds or held up the processing of returns that were refiled by taxpayers because a correction or change needed to be made.

With about three weeks left in the 2022 filing season, which began Jan. 24, here’s what you need to know about why your return may have been delayed:

I filed my tax return weeks ago, so where is my refund?

If all goes well and you file electronically and choose direct deposit for your refund – the fastest way – your money should arrive in your bank account within 21 days, according to the IRS.

The IRS says it is prioritizing returns with refunds over those in which a taxpayer owes money to Uncle Sam.

But there are several reasons your refund may be delayed.

It could be stuck in a processing queue if you file a paper return. As of March 11, the IRS said it had 7 million unprocessed individual returns. The agency is still trying to catch up on a backlog because of the pandemic.

“It’s taking us longer than normal to process mailed correspondence and more than 21 days to issue refunds for certain mailed and e-filed 2020 tax returns that require review,” the agency said.

Your return may be incomplete or have a math error requiring a manual review. Your return could have been flagged as fraudulent because of identity theft or fraud.

Some returns are taking longer because of corrections needed that are related to the earned-income tax credit and the pandemic-related stimulus payments (officially termed a “Recovery Rebate Credit”).

The IRS has received “far more than 10 million returns” in which taxpayers failed to reconcile the two stimulus payments they were sent in 2020 to the amount they stated on their return filed last year, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said in testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Other returns need further review because of an issue related to the advance child tax credit.

To check the status of your refund, use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool at irs.gov.

Should I call the IRS if it’s taken more than 21 days to receive my refund?

Calling won’t do much, other than raise your blood pressure. It’s hard to reach a live person. And even if you do, the IRS says that unless “Where’s My Refund?” directed you to call the agency, representatives won’t be able to provide any additional information.

Can I use ‘Where’s My Refund?’ to check the status of my 2020 refund?

Unfortunately, the refund tool usually displays the status of your most recently filed tax return within the past two tax years, according to the IRS. So if your 2021 return has been processed, it won’t show the status of the previous year’s refund.

The IRS says for returns filed on or after July 1, refund information remains available until you file a tax return for a more current tax year.

Should I wait to file if my 2020 return and refund haven’t been processed?

The IRS says don’t wait to file, especially if you owe for 2021.

People whose tax returns from 2020 have not yet been processed should still file their 2021 tax returns by the April due date or request an extension, the agency said.

I filed an amended return and was expecting a refund. Why haven’t I received my money?

When it comes to processing returns, especially during the middle of a tax season, amended returns – Form 1040-X – aren’t prioritized.

As of March 12, the IRS said it had 2.2 million unprocessed 1040-Xs.

You may be worried that your return is lost, but the IRS says you shouldn’t file a second amended return – doing so may delay the processing even further. You should just keep checking the “Where’s My Amended Return?” tool for the most up-to-date status available of your return.

The IRS takes my refund every year. Is there anything I can do?

“It is possible that the IRS is still pursuing interest and penalty charges,” said Eric Bronnenkant, head of tax for the online financial adviser Betterment.

The IRS can attempt to collect your taxes up to 10 years from the date they were assessed, Bronnenkant points out.

Why haven’t I received my refund based on the unemployment tax break?

To help the millions of people who filed for unemployment in 2020, Congress included a tax break for unemployment benefits in the American Rescue Plan. People could exclude up to $10,200 from their gross income if their modified adjusted gross income was less than $150,000. For married couples filing a joint tax return, where both spouses received benefits, the $10,200 tax break was for each spouse.

By the time Congress passed the tax break, millions of taxpayers had already filed their tax returns. So the IRS said it would automatically send refunds.

The IRS said it has already issued more than 11.8 million refunds totaling $14.5 billion related to the unemployment tax break.

But there are still returns being processed. The agency said it is continuing to review 2020 returns and process corrections for individuals who paid taxes on the excluded unemployment income.

“Some taxpayers will receive refunds, while others will have the overpayment applied to taxes due or other debts,” the IRS said.

I haven’t filed federal returns for several years, although I’m pretty sure I am due refunds. Can I file to get the refunds?

The IRS said it has unclaimed income tax refunds worth almost $1.5 billion for an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers who never got around to filing a federal return for 2018.

There’s only a three-year window to claim refunds from the date the return was due.

To claim the refund for the tax year 2018, the deadline is April 18 for most folks and April 19 in Maine and Massachusetts.

If you’re owed a refund based on your 2018 return, the IRS said the money may be held if you have not filed tax returns for 2019 and 2020.

By the way, there is no penalty for filing late when you are owed a refund.