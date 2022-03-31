Music Calendar for April 1-8 – Macklemore, Beach House, Clutch, Ghost Light and Speakeasy Boys

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. Friday: Isaac Walton. Saturday: Carli Osika. April 8: Jonathon Tibbets. April 9: Ed Shaw. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

The Speakeasy Boys – Folk. Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $5. (509) 891-8357.

Meredith Lane Band – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Shinedown – With the Pretty Reckless and Diamante. Friday, 7 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $30-$80. (800) 325-7328.

Leon Atkinson – Classical guitar. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $25. (208) 457-8950.

Outer Resistance – With Chase the Sun, PUSH and Denied Entry. Rock music. Friday, 8 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $10. (208) 773-4706.

Mike McCafferty – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 8 p.m. Backwoods Whiskey Bar, 1920 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d Alene. (208) 667-1896.

Those Damn Kids – Alternative and indie featuring Lung and Somatic Saturday, 7 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. (208) 773-4706.

Macklemore – Hip-hop and rap. Hosted during WSU’s Spring’s family weekend. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, 225 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. $66. (509) 335-3525.

Beach House – Alternative and indie. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $40. (866) 468-7623.

The Maple Bars – Psychedelic hard rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Kosh – Smooth jams. Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Phil Wickman – Contemporary Christian. Sunday, 7 p.m. Real Life Ministries, 1866 N. Cecil Road, Post Falls. $20-$75. (208) 777-7325.

Clutch – Rock with EyehateGod and Tiger Cub. Sunday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$37. (866) 468-7623.

Ghost Light – Five-piece American band. Sunday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

The Friendship & Collaboration of Margaret Bonds & Langston Hughes – This lecture-recital by Dr. Mary Trotter traces the story of Margaret Bonds and Langston Hughes’ friendship with letters exchanged between the two over decades. Monday, 7-8:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Free. (509) 313-2787.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Just Plain Darin – Acoustic pop and rock. Wednesday, 5 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Sara Brown Band – Blues featuring Mike Hensley. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8357.

Melissa Etheridge – Singer-songwriter and guitarist. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $59-$89. (509) 481-2800.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Hagfest Northwest – The Inland Northwest Country Music Association presents more than 30 artists’ tributes to country singer-songwriter Merle Haggard. Thursday, 7 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $25-$30. (800) 523-2464.

Stagecoach West – Five-piece band playing classic rock, country and standards. April 8, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6410 N. Lidgerwood St. $8. (509) 489-3030.

Itchy Kitty – Punk with Gotu Gotu. April 8, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.