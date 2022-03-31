Prep roundup: Ricco Longo helps University baseball down Mt. Spokane; Avery Erickson homers in Wildcats softball win

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

University 8, Mt. Spokane 4: Ricco Longo went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Titans (5-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (5-3, 4-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Carson Coffield homered, doubled and had two RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Lewis and Clark 13, Ridgeline 6: Carson Fay had two doubles with two RBIs and the Tigers (5-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Falcons (1-5, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Gonzaga Prep 12, Ferris 0: Hunter Derr had two hits and three RBIs and the Bullpups (5-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Saxons (0-5, 0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Marcus Lopez drove in four for Gonzaga Prep.

Central Valley 12, North Central 1: Luke Abshire had three hits with three RBIs and the visiting Bears (3-6, 3-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-6, 1-5) in a GSL 3A game. Joe Pitts allowed two-hits in a five-inning complete game.

Mead 8, Cheney 5: Donald Bowman had two hits with a double and three RBIs and the visiting Panthers (5-2, 4-1) beat the Blackhawks (2-5, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Xavier Hattenburg had four hits with two RBIs for Mead.

Medical Lake 15, Liberty 1: Joe Oliver had two RBIs and scored three times and the Cardinals (7-2) beat the visiting Lancers (0-4) in a nonleague game.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 28, North Central 1: Avery Erickson had five hits with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (5-3, 5-1) beat the Wolfpack (1-5, 1-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Gracie Boe had four hits and five RBIs while Willow Almquist and Jessica Waters added one home run each for Mt. Spokane.

University 17, Cheney 8: Natalie Singer had two hits and homered with three RBIs and the visiting Titans (6-2, 5-1) beat the Blackhawks (4-4, 4-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maliyah Mann struck out 10 for UHi. Parker Cagle homered, doubled and knocked in two for Cheney.

Mead 20, Central Valley 10: Campbell Brose went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and the visiting Panthers (4-4, 4-2) beat the Bears (5-3, 5-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Charlie Stern homered and Kennedy Sather had four hits for Mead.

Gonzaga Prep 8, Ridgeline 2: Bailey Benson went 3 for 3 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs and struck out 14 in a one-hitter and the Bullpups (2-6, 2-4) beat the visiting Falcons (2-4, 2-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Ferris 9, Lewis and Clark 7: Courtney Miller went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and struck out 10 in a complete game and the Saxons (5-3, 3-3) beat the visiting Tigers (0-8, 0-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Riverside 9, Lakeside 6: Allison Lapano hit a go-ahead three run home run and the visiting Rams (5-2, 3-0) beat the Eagles (6-2, 4-1) in a Northeast A game.

Colton 10, Pullman 4: Katie Schultheis drove in two and the Wildcats (3-1) beat the Greyhounds (1-4) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Elsie McDougle went 3 for 3 with a double and triple for Pullman.

Colton 13, Pullman 5: Eloise Clark went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the Wildcats (4-1) swept the Greyhounds (1-5) in a nonleague doubleheader. Claire Moehrle went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for Colton.

Freeman 12, Colville 2: Abbie Amend struck out nine in a complete game and the Scotties (7-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (0-4, 0-3) in a Northeast A game. Maggie Leaper went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for Freeman.

Deer Park 15, Medical Lake 0: Paige Hamilton pitched a no-hitter and went 3 for 3 with three doubles and four RBIs and the visiting Cardinals (3-0, 1-0) beat the Stags (2-3, 0-2) in a NEA game. Hannah Krantz and Brooklyn Dryden homered for Deer Park.

Newport 16, Priest River 6: Laney Bojorquez went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBIs and the Grizzlies (1-2, 1-2) beat the Spartans (0-6, 0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Boys soccer

West Valley 4, Shadle Park 1: Ty Milligan scored two goals and the visiting Eagles (6-2, 3-0) beat the Highlanders (3-5, 1-2) in a GSL 2A game.

East Valley 2, Rogers 1 (SO): Weston Fraczi scored one goal and made another in a shootout and the visiting Knights (2-4, 1-1) beat the Pirates (2-4, 1-1) in a GSL 2A match. Peter Sang scored for Rogers.

Pullman 1, Clarkston 0: The Greyhounds (5-2, 4-0) won by forfeit over the Bantams (0-2, 0-2).

Lakeside (WA) 2, Riverside 1: Andrew Cardon and Shawn Wilson each scored and the Eagles (5-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Rams (5-3, 5-1) in an NEA match. Jake Duer assisted on both Lakeside goals. Brady Sepanchick scored in the second minute for Riverside.

Medical Lake 2, Newport 0: Mavrick Rasmussen scored two goals and the visiting Cardinals (1-5, 1-2) beat the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-3) in a NEA game. Gui Pedron made four saves and Jason Stratton made six for Newport.

Northwest Christian 9, Colville 0: Gabriel Roth scored six goals and the visiting Crusaders (4-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-3) in a nonleague game. Colville goalkeeper Caleb Bridge made 10 saves.

Boys tennis

Cheney 5, Gonzaga Prep 2: League at Cheney. No.1 singles- Brandon Blazekovic (Che) def. Ryan Dougherty 6-4, 6-1. No.1 doubles-Sam Frenk/Colin Chen (Che) def. Evan Bowers/Jack Sodorff 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Ridgeline 5, Central Valley 2: League at RL. No.1 Singles- Tyler Baker (Rid) def. Finn Scott 7-5, 6-0. No.1 Doubles- Luke Pell/Jack Rau (Rid) def. Andrew McCombs/Drew Mercier 7-5, 6-4.

Mt. Spokane 5, Ferris 2: League at MTS. No.1 singles-Brennan Roshetko (Fer) def. Max Molgard 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. No.1 doubles-Ryan Bro/Lucas Trigg (MtS) def. Sheldon Hencz/Soren Bates 0-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Mead 7, North Central 0: League at Mead. No.1 Singles- Joe Robl def. Jordan Steinhart 6-1, 6-1. No.1 Doubles- Oliver Hammond/Charlie Ring def. Noah Walter/Joey Gagne 6-1, 6-1.

Girls tennis

Mead 6, North Central 1: League at NC. No.1 singles- Ravenna Byrd (Mea) def. Grace Lindsey 3-6, 6-3, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Lizzie Hardy/ Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Emmy Denny/ Amy Howlett 6-3, 6-0.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Cheney 0: League at GP. No. 1 Singles - Sydney Henneberg (GP) def. Paige Lacey 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles - Kate Palelek/Anikah Keinzle (GP) def. Jenae Potter/Adrianna Wood 6-2, 6-3.