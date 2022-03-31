The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Ricco Longo helps University baseball down Mt. Spokane; Avery Erickson homers in Wildcats softball win

UPDATED: Thu., March 31, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Baseball

University 8, Mt. Spokane 4: Ricco Longo went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Titans (5-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (5-3, 4-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Carson Coffield homered, doubled and had two RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Lewis and Clark 13, Ridgeline 6: Carson Fay had two doubles with two RBIs and the Tigers (5-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Falcons (1-5, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Gonzaga Prep 12, Ferris 0: Hunter Derr had two hits and three RBIs and the Bullpups (5-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Saxons (0-5, 0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Marcus Lopez drove in four for Gonzaga Prep.

Central Valley 12, North Central 1: Luke Abshire had three hits with three RBIs and the visiting Bears (3-6, 3-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-6, 1-5) in a GSL 3A game. Joe Pitts allowed two-hits in a five-inning complete game. 

Mead 8, Cheney 5: Donald Bowman had two hits with a double and three RBIs and the visiting Panthers (5-2, 4-1) beat the Blackhawks (2-5, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Xavier Hattenburg had four hits with two RBIs for Mead.

Medical Lake 15, Liberty 1: Joe Oliver had two RBIs and scored three times and the Cardinals (7-2) beat the visiting Lancers (0-4) in a nonleague game.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 28, North Central 1: Avery Erickson had five hits with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (5-3, 5-1) beat the Wolfpack (1-5, 1-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Gracie Boe had four hits and five RBIs while Willow Almquist and Jessica Waters added one home run each for Mt. Spokane.

University 17, Cheney 8: Natalie Singer had two hits and homered with three RBIs and the visiting Titans (6-2, 5-1) beat the Blackhawks (4-4, 4-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maliyah Mann struck out 10 for UHi. Parker Cagle homered, doubled and knocked in two for Cheney.

Mead 20, Central Valley 10: Campbell Brose went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and the visiting Panthers (4-4, 4-2) beat the Bears (5-3, 5-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Charlie Stern homered and Kennedy Sather had four hits for Mead.

Gonzaga Prep 8, Ridgeline 2: Bailey Benson went 3 for 3 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs and struck out 14 in a one-hitter and the Bullpups (2-6, 2-4) beat the visiting Falcons (2-4, 2-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Ferris 9, Lewis and Clark 7: Courtney Miller went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and struck out 10 in a complete game and the Saxons (5-3, 3-3) beat the visiting Tigers (0-8, 0-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Riverside 9, Lakeside 6: Allison Lapano hit a go-ahead three run home run and the visiting Rams (5-2, 3-0) beat the Eagles (6-2, 4-1) in a Northeast A game.

Colton 10, Pullman 4: Katie Schultheis drove in two and the Wildcats (3-1) beat the Greyhounds (1-4) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Elsie McDougle went 3 for 3 with a double and triple for Pullman. 

Colton 13, Pullman 5: Eloise Clark went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the Wildcats (4-1) swept the Greyhounds (1-5) in a nonleague doubleheader. Claire Moehrle went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for Colton. 

Freeman 12, Colville 2: Abbie Amend struck out nine in a complete game and the Scotties (7-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (0-4, 0-3) in a Northeast A game. Maggie Leaper went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for Freeman.

Deer Park 15, Medical Lake 0: Paige Hamilton pitched a no-hitter and went 3 for 3 with three doubles and four RBIs and the visiting Cardinals (3-0, 1-0)  beat the Stags (2-3, 0-2) in a NEA game. Hannah Krantz and Brooklyn Dryden homered for Deer Park.

Newport 16, Priest River 6: Laney Bojorquez went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBIs and the Grizzlies (1-2, 1-2) beat the Spartans (0-6, 0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Boys soccer

West Valley 4, Shadle Park 1: Ty Milligan scored two goals and the visiting Eagles (6-2, 3-0) beat the Highlanders (3-5, 1-2) in a GSL 2A game.

East Valley 2, Rogers 1 (SO): Weston Fraczi scored one goal and made another in a shootout and the visiting Knights (2-4, 1-1) beat the Pirates (2-4, 1-1) in a GSL 2A match. Peter Sang scored for Rogers.

Pullman 1, Clarkston 0: The Greyhounds (5-2, 4-0) won by forfeit over the Bantams (0-2, 0-2).

Lakeside (WA) 2, Riverside 1: Andrew Cardon and Shawn Wilson each scored and the Eagles (5-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Rams (5-3, 5-1) in an NEA match. Jake Duer assisted on both Lakeside goals. Brady Sepanchick scored in the second minute for Riverside.

Medical Lake 2, Newport 0: Mavrick Rasmussen scored two goals and the visiting Cardinals (1-5, 1-2) beat the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-3) in a NEA game.  Gui Pedron made four saves and Jason Stratton made six for Newport.

Northwest Christian 9, Colville 0: Gabriel Roth scored six goals and the visiting Crusaders (4-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-3) in a nonleague game. Colville goalkeeper Caleb Bridge made 10 saves.

Boys tennis

Cheney 5, Gonzaga Prep 2: League at Cheney. No.1 singles- Brandon Blazekovic (Che) def. Ryan Dougherty 6-4, 6-1. No.1 doubles-Sam Frenk/Colin Chen (Che) def. Evan Bowers/Jack Sodorff 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Ridgeline 5, Central Valley 2: League at RL. No.1 Singles- Tyler Baker (Rid) def. Finn Scott 7-5, 6-0. No.1 Doubles- Luke Pell/Jack Rau (Rid) def. Andrew McCombs/Drew Mercier 7-5, 6-4. 

Mt. Spokane 5, Ferris 2: League at MTS. No.1 singles-Brennan Roshetko (Fer) def. Max Molgard 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. No.1 doubles-Ryan Bro/Lucas Trigg (MtS) def. Sheldon Hencz/Soren Bates 0-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Mead 7, North Central 0: League at Mead. No.1 Singles- Joe Robl def. Jordan Steinhart 6-1, 6-1. No.1 Doubles- Oliver Hammond/Charlie Ring def. Noah Walter/Joey Gagne 6-1, 6-1.

Girls tennis

Mead 6, North Central 1: League at NC. No.1 singles- Ravenna Byrd (Mea) def. Grace Lindsey 3-6, 6-3, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Lizzie Hardy/ Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Emmy Denny/ Amy Howlett 6-3, 6-0.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Cheney 0: League at GP. No. 1 Singles - Sydney Henneberg (GP) def. Paige Lacey  6-1, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles - Kate Palelek/Anikah Keinzle (GP) def. Jenae Potter/Adrianna Wood 6-2, 6-3.

