Stage Listings for April 1-8 – Tim Allen, Chad Daniels, Charlie Berens and Gabriel Rutledge

Comedy

Penn & Teller – Astonishing illusions and witty comedic banter. This show has been rescheduled from Oct. 8 to Friday. All purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $69-$99. (509) 481-2800.

Chad Daniels – Comedian known for specials “Dad Chaniels,” “As Is” and “I Need You To Kill.” Showtime is 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$45. (509) 318-9998.

Tim Allen – A night of standup with the star of “Last Man Standing” and “Home Improvement” and the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” movies. Friday, 8 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $49-$112. (509) 279-7000.

Charlie Berens – Comedian and journalist. Monday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$45. (509) 318-9998.

Gabriel Rutledge – Comedian from Olympia. Showtime is Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 10 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $12-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias – With a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects, his animated comedic style makes him popular among fans of all ages while he brings his personal experiences to life. Thursday, 8 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $60-$80. (800) 325-7328.

Dance

Revolution Talent Competition – Dance competition for ages 8-19. Saturday, 1 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. (509) 279-7000.

Community Fun Dance – Community event for all. Saturday, 7 p.m. Western Dance Center, 1901 N. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley. $5. (509) 926-0717.

Contra Dance – Weekly contra dance at the Woman’s Club. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 838-5667.

Liquid Motion: A Multimedia Dance Experience – A dance performance featuring local performers exploring the ways water moves and the ways we move with it by artistic director Crystal Bain. April 8, 7:30 p.m. Art Spirit Gallery, 415 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 765-6006.

Theater

“Plaza Suite” – Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” is a comedy-driven play following the life of three couples in a suite at the Plaza Hotel. Directed by Troy Nickerson. Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Through April 1. Friday, Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $20 adult; $10 students. (509) 325-2507.

“Pippin the Musical” – The story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for meaning and significance during the middle ages with his father Charlemagne. As heir to the throne, Pippin must decided between being a leader or following his passion in music. Pippin is a 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson. Showing March 31-April 10 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. $18-$23. (509) 334-0750.

“The Magic Flute” – Original opera composed by Mozart, “The Magic Flute” is a tale of two young lovers whose journey in the world brings them together with the help of friends and a magic flute. Presented by University of Idaho’s school of music. Friday, 7:30 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. $7 adults; $5 seniors and students. (208) 885-6111.

“Safari” – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.