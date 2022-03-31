This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
UPDATED: Thu., March 31, 2022
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
2. “The Recovery Agent: A Novel,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)
3. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)
4. “The Match,” Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
5. “Shadows Reel (A Joe Pickett Novel),” C.J. Box (Putnam)
6. “French Braid: A Novel,” Anne Tyler (Knopf)
7. “A Sunlit Weapon: A Novel,” Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)
8. “A Safe House (A Stone Barrington Novel),” Stuart Woods (Putnam)
9. “One Italian Summer: A Novel,” Rebecca Serle (Atria)
10. “High Stakes,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
Nonfiction
1. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism,” Glenn Beck (Forefront)
2. “Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love,” Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)
3. “You, Happier: The 7 Neuroscience Secrets of Feeling Good Based on Your Brain Type,” Daniel G. Amen (Tyndale Refresh)
4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)
5. “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide,” Miranda Devine (Post Hill)
6. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General,” William P. Barr (Morrow)
7. “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond,” Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster)
8. “CEO Excellence: The Six Mindsets That Distinguish the Best Leaders from the Rest,” Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller and Vikram Malhotra (Scribner)
9. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt (Norton)
10. “I’ll Start Again Monday: Break the Cycle of Unhealthy Eating Habits with Lasting Spiritual Satisfaction,” Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
