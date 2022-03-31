The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 46° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

UPDATED: Thu., March 31, 2022

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “The Recovery Agent: A Novel,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)

3. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)

4. “The Match,” Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

5. “Shadows Reel (A Joe Pickett Novel),” C.J. Box (Putnam)

6. “French Braid: A Novel,” Anne Tyler (Knopf)

7. “A Sunlit Weapon: A Novel,” Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

8. “A Safe House (A Stone Barrington Novel),” Stuart Woods (Putnam)

9. “One Italian Summer: A Novel,” Rebecca Serle (Atria)

10. “High Stakes,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

Nonfiction

1. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism,” Glenn Beck (Forefront)

2. “Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love,” Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

3. “You, Happier: The 7 Neuroscience Secrets of Feeling Good Based on Your Brain Type,” Daniel G. Amen (Tyndale Refresh)

4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

5. “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide,” Miranda Devine (Post Hill)

6. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General,” William P. Barr (Morrow)

7. “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond,” Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster)

8. “CEO Excellence: The Six Mindsets That Distinguish the Best Leaders from the Rest,” Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller and Vikram Malhotra (Scribner)

9. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt (Norton)

10. “I’ll Start Again Monday: Break the Cycle of Unhealthy Eating Habits with Lasting Spiritual Satisfaction,” Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.