This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “The Recovery Agent: A Novel,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)

3. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)

4. “The Match,” Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

5. “Shadows Reel (A Joe Pickett Novel),” C.J. Box (Putnam)

6. “French Braid: A Novel,” Anne Tyler (Knopf)

7. “A Sunlit Weapon: A Novel,” Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

8. “A Safe House (A Stone Barrington Novel),” Stuart Woods (Putnam)

9. “One Italian Summer: A Novel,” Rebecca Serle (Atria)

10. “High Stakes,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

Nonfiction

1. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism,” Glenn Beck (Forefront)

2. “Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love,” Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

3. “You, Happier: The 7 Neuroscience Secrets of Feeling Good Based on Your Brain Type,” Daniel G. Amen (Tyndale Refresh)

4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

5. “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide,” Miranda Devine (Post Hill)

6. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General,” William P. Barr (Morrow)

7. “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond,” Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster)

8. “CEO Excellence: The Six Mindsets That Distinguish the Best Leaders from the Rest,” Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller and Vikram Malhotra (Scribner)

9. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt (Norton)

10. “I’ll Start Again Monday: Break the Cycle of Unhealthy Eating Habits with Lasting Spiritual Satisfaction,” Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)