Three area wrestlers earn titles at NHSCA High School Nationals in Virginia Beach

Three area wrestlers won titles at the 33rd annual National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Sunday.

The High School Nationals is the premier wrestling tournament in the country, where wrestlers compete to become All-Americans.

University’s Libby Roberts pinned Zoey Salmons of Branchland, West Virginia, at 3:06 of the match in the girls 103-pound class.

In the junior division in the 138-pound class, U-Hi’s Q’veli Quintanilla earned a 13-6 decision over Eligh Rivera of Orlando, Florida.

In the sophomore division at 113 pounds, Gonzaga Prep’s Joshua Neiwert pinned Gavin Linsman of Wentzville, Missouri, at 1:44 of the match.

Quintanilla won a State 3A title at 145 pounds with the Titans at Mat Classic XXXIII in February. His freshman year he wrestled for Gonzaga Prep and won a 4A title at 126.

Roberts, a freshman, earned a girls state title at 105 in February. Neiwert placed second at Mat Classic in 4A at 126 pounds.

All three wrestlers were named to the All-Greater Spokane League first team following the season.