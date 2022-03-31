Washington State guard Ryan Rapp enters name into NCAA transfer portal

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Ryan Rapp, an Australia native who spent three years as a reserve guard and fan favorite at Washington State, has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Verbal Commits reported over Twitter on Thursday afternoon that Rapp will be seeking an opportunity elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-5 Rapp’s planned departure isn’t an unexpected development. He has the tools to start at the Division I level. But if he were to stick around in Pullman, Rapp probably wouldn’t have many chances to play a significant role next season.

Rapp played the sixth-most minutes among WSU guards this season, appearing sparingly off the bench. He could defend effectively in a zone defense the Cougs employed sporadically.

On the year, he logged per-game averages of 4.6 minutes, 1.2 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists. He scored 12 of his 19 total points this season in the Cougars’ rout of Idaho on Nov. 18, erupting on a six-minute scoring spree just days after his grandfather passed away.

As the Cougars’ primary backup point guard in 2020-21, Rapp started four games and averaged 20.7 minutes per contest as a sophomore . He registered a career-high 15 points in a loss at Oregon State on Feb. 6, 2021, and followed that up with a career-best, eight-assist performance in a thrilling win over UCLA five days later. His time on the court plummeted this season as WSU’s depth at guard improved.

Rapp played 7.2 minutes per game as a true freshman in 2019-20 under first-year coach Kyle Smith. He sparked the Cougs with a pair of late buckets and an assist in a signature win for the program, a 79-71 overtime victory against UCLA on Jan. 4, 2020.

A product of Melbourne, Rapp endeared himself to Coug fans with his jovial demeanor and scattered bursts of energy off the bench. He often received loud applause when he entered games.

He penned a farewell letter to the Pullman school and shared it over Instagram on Thursday evening.

“Thanks for everything WSU,” Rapp wrote. “I was able to call this place home for the last three years. This has been three of the greatest years and experience I could ever ask for. The friendships I’ve made, the people I’ve met, I can’t thank you all enough. Just know I will forever be a Coug. Once a Coug, always a Coug.”