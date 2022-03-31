What’s Worth Watching: Oscar-winning ‘Cabaret’ celebrates 50th anniversary

At first, Minnelli, 76, appears flustered, possibly overwhelmed by the setting, but as the camera pans out, Gaga leans over to her and says, “I got you,” and Minnelli whispers, “I know, thank you.” Now there’s the heartwarming content we all needed.

Before announcing the awards, Gaga reminded the audience that, this year, “Cabaret,” the Oscar-winning 1972 film starring Minnelli, celebrated its 50th anniversary. The film would go on to win eight Academy awards, including best actress for Minnelli, best supporting actor for Joel Grey and best director for Bob Fosse.

“Cabaret” is a story about many things, but ironically, at its base, the film is about the consequences of ignoring violence. “Cabaret” is based on the John Van Druten play “I Am a Camera” adapted from Christopher Isherwood’s 1939 novel “Goodbye to Berlin.”

Drawing from John Kander and Fred Ebb’s musical of the same name, the movie follows Sally Bowles (Minnelli), an American cabaret singer, and a group of Berliners on a societally confrontational tour through the seedy, vaudevillian nightlife of 1930s Berlin.

Set in the aftermath of Germany’s Weimar Republic, the film opens on a musical number at the Kit Kat Klub. “Willkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome,” the MC (Grey) sings out to the audience, inviting friends and strangers alike to enjoy the evening’s many distractions and amusements. “Leave your troubles outside … in here, life is beautiful.”

Brian Roberts (Michael York), a British academic and ex-pat, arrives at the train station before leaving in search of the flat he plans to rent. At the boarding house, Brian meets his new roommate, Sally, an eccentric cabaret performer employed by the Kit Kat Klub. The two become fast friends.

Between musical interludes at the club, Sally and Brian meet Maximilian von Heune (Helmut Griem), a wealthy Berliner, baron and playboy. Max whisks them away to his country estate in style. But away from the club, the rosy veneer of their life begins to fade.

“Cabaret” is available on YouTube, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.