Woman shot at Spokane Valley motel remains in hospital
UPDATED: Thu., March 31, 2022
The woman who was shot Wednesday at a Spokane Valley motel was still in the hospital Thursday, according to Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
Gregory said in a text message he was unsure of her condition. She was listed in critical condition Wednesday.
Deputies responded late Wednesday morning to the Red Top Motel, 7217 E. Trent Ave. They found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
A person who was with the woman was uninjured, deputies said. No one has been arrested.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10038482.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.