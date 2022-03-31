Woman shot at Spokane Valley motel remains in hospital

The woman who was shot Wednesday at a Spokane Valley motel was still in the hospital Thursday, according to Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory said in a text message he was unsure of her condition. She was listed in critical condition Wednesday.

Deputies responded late Wednesday morning to the Red Top Motel, 7217 E. Trent Ave. They found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

A person who was with the woman was uninjured, deputies said. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10038482.