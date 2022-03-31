The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 45° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman shot at Spokane Valley motel remains in hospital

UPDATED: Thu., March 31, 2022

Spokane Valley Police vehicles surround businesses near Trent Avenue and Girard Road in Spokane Valley Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 while they investigate a shooting, according to local news sources.  (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
Spokane Valley Police vehicles surround businesses near Trent Avenue and Girard Road in Spokane Valley Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 while they investigate a shooting, according to local news sources.  (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The woman who was shot Wednesday at a Spokane Valley motel was still in the hospital Thursday, according to Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory said in a text message he was unsure of her condition. She was listed in critical condition Wednesday.

Deputies responded late Wednesday morning to the Red Top Motel, 7217 E. Trent Ave. They found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

A person who was with the woman was uninjured, deputies said. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10038482.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety