Family Calendar for May 2-9 – Young Scientists Club, Storytime Shorts, Soar Into Summer and Drawing

Circle of Security Parenting Classes – An eight-week program to strengthen your relationship with your young child and meet with other families. Gift cards are given based on attendance. Open to caregivers and their children ages 6 and younger residing in northeast Spokane. Tuesday, Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 487-1603.

Soar Into Summer – Pick up a wood cutout butterfly from Avenue West Gallery and decorate it to be displayed and/or sold through June. Must be returned to Avenue West by May 30. Open to artists of all ages. Monday, March 28-May 30, Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. $5. (509) 838-4999.

Storytime Play and Learn – Share books and songs and spend time in open play with learning activities and craft projects. Open to preschoolers and their families. Available at various times and library branches throughout the week. Visit spokanelibrary.org for more information. April 11-Dec. 31, Spokane Public Library. Free.

Young Scientists Club – Join Miss Delaney for an after-school STEM program all things science. Each week, we’ll focus on different topics, including airplane science, volcano science, bridge science, color science and slime science. Space is limited. Please email Miss Delaney at ddaly@cdalibrary.org no later than May 2 to reserve your child’s space for this month’s sessions. Monday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children ages 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 448-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, Noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

After-Hours Miniature Golf – Play some nature-themed, after-hours miniature golf in the library. Tee times are every 20 minutes for groups of up to six people. All are welcome. Register at scld.org. Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role-playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

After-Hours Miniature Golf – Play nature-themed, after-hours miniature golf in the library. Tee times are every 20 minutes for groups of up to six people. All are welcome. Register at scld.org. Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Outdoor Story Time – Join Miss Delaney outside on the lawn behind the children’s library for stories and songs. Ages 5 and younger. May 9, 9:30-10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. May 9, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.