A Grip on Sports: May is the month the major sports cede to the minor, from golf to horse racing to Indy

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s time for the flowers. It is May 1, right? Bloomsday on the road and Bloomsmonth in the garden. Welcome to one of Spokane’s best months. And the sporting world’s welcome to summer.

• May is the month the major sports cede to the minor. Or something like that.

Horse racing has its signature event. The Kentucky Derby will parade its big hats and Triple Crown contenders around Churchill Downs next Saturday. The middle child of the TC family, the Preakness, also graces the month, two weeks after the Derby.

Golf presents its second major, the PGA Championship, midway through May. With the move from August a few years back, this year’s PGA at Southern Hills in Tulsa won’t be the sweat-fest it was the last time a major was played there.

Tennis’ oddest slam kicks off on the red clay of Roland Garros, as the French Open begins near the end of the month and concludes in June.

And the month ends with the biggest roar of the year when the Indianapolis 500 takes control of Memorial Day weekend.

If that’s not enough big events for you, we can’t help.

The three major sports? Baseball is really just getting going, the NBA playoffs don’t finish until June and football is basically on hiatus, except for some NFL mini-events.

• The NFL’s big off-season event, the draft, finished up Saturday. The local team stayed on the straight-and-narrow, with the Seahawks drafting a couple cornerbacks and some speed off the edge, defensively and offensively.

Now comes the work of mixing them into a stew that will be ready in September.

The recipe, for now, doesn’t include another helping at quarterback.

Dave Boling this morning delves into what the Hawks are cooking. Others do as well. By the time the NFL begins to dominate the sports pages once more, we may have a better idea whether the season will be a sweet treat or leave a sour taste.

• The area’s two Big Sky schools, Eastern Washington and Idaho, held their spring games on the same day. But the two spread them out, geographically at least.

The Vandals traveled south to the Boise area for theirs. The move was prompted, in part, by the work being done on the Kibbie Dome. But it also allowed the school’s large Treasure Valley alumni base to evaluate new coach Jason Eck’s first team. It’s easy to see it will be a new era in Moscow.

The Eagles remained in Cheney, working under cloudy skies and the occasional shower. That’s normal for spring around these parts. What wasn’t normal, at least for the past half-decade, was not having Eric Barriere at quarterback. He’s headed to an NFL mini-camp and Eastern is headed to a new era as well.

Idaho’s begins Sept. 3 at WSU, Eastern’s at home against Tennessee State the same day.

• Today is Bloomsday. In fact, while you are reading this, the streets are probably still full of Bloomies racing around the western part of town en route to a coveted T-shirt.

The first year we landed in Spokane, 1983, we ran Bloomsday. And by ran, we mean ran. Never stopped. Of course we were in our 20s and had participated in a 10k before, so it wasn’t unusual. But the next time we toured the course, life was different. We had two children, friends and more of a gut. That kicked off a few years of walking with them at the back of the pack, part of 50,000 or so who used to flood the streets.

You don’t believe us? We have the shirts to prove it. They are in the same drawer as the ones from the early Hoopfests and a couple from other participatory events.

Those were the days.

WSU: The Cougars had another player drafted Saturday. That would be cornerback Jaylen Watson. Colton Clark covers his selection in the seventh round by Kansas City as well as the undrafted Cougs who signed as free agents. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, it was not a good draft for the conference. Heck, some schools – we see you Arizona and Colorado – were shut out. … Washington finished up spring with a scrimmage. No, the Huskies haven’t figured out who will play quarterback. … USC seems to be working hard to recruit transfers. That hasn’t played well with other coaches. … UCLA has some real depth at some positions. … In basketball news, Utah has picked up a transfer.

Gonzaga: The baseball team had its opportunities but lost 5-4 to visiting Saint Mary’s. … Around the WCC, Seneca Knight is leaving BYU.

EWU: We mentioned the scrimmage above and linked Dan Thompson’s story there as well. … Tyler Tjomsland has a photo gallery as well.

Idaho: The same with the Vandals. We linked the coverage above and repeat it here.

Preps: Despite yesterday’s wet weather, there were prep events. Dave Nichols covers them in this roundup.

Bloomsday: The defending champion and 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Susannah Scaroni is back to defend her title. But the Tekoa native is coming off a major injury suffered when she was hit by a car. Madison McCord has the story.

Indians: Everett rallied to win in the bottom of the ninth, 7-6, handing Spokane its second consecutive defeat. Dave has more in this story.

Shadow: Spokane’s begins Evergreen Premier League play today at the Spokane Polo Fields. Justin Reed has a preview of the match against Yakima United and the season ahead.

Mariners: One inning was all it took to send Robbie Ray to a defeat and hang the fourth consecutive loss on the M’s. Miami scored three times in the fifth and won 3-1. … Mitch Haniger is back on the injured list with a high ankle sprain. He had just returned from being out with the virus.

Seahawks: The draft had quantity this year, as Seattle used nine selections. The final tally: Two offensive tackles, two edge rushers, two cornerbacks, two receivers and a running back. Conventional. … DK Metcalf’s draft status came up yesterday. … Around the NFL, day three featured running backs and kickers.

Kraken: The first season is over. Well, almost. So it is time for grades.

• If you aren’t doing anything about 5 p.m., stop by. The Grippi boys will be prepping the back decks for the painter who arrives Monday morning. Moving outdoor furniture isn’t my idea of a fun time but it has to be done. So does moving a small shed. If you stop by, we can guarantee you a cold glass of ice water as payment. Hey, we’re on a fixed income now. … Oh, one last thing. Sandy Koufax is still the greatest Dodger pitcher of all time. Just saying. Until later …