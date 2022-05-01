The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  NHL

Jets rally for 4-3 win over Kraken as inaugural season comes to an end

UPDATED: Sun., May 1, 2022

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken with Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during the third period of NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor scored his 47th goal of the season at 9:05 of the third period to rally the Winnipeg Jets to a season-ending 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Morgan Barron, Blake Wheeler and Dominic Toninato also scored for Winnipeg (39-32-11), which missed the playoffs but finished the season with a perfect four-game homestand. Eric Comrie made 27 saves.

Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist for Seattle (27-49-6), and Daniel Sprong and Riley Sheahan also scored. Chris Driedger stopped 23 shots.

The game was rescheduled following a storm in Winnipeg last month. It was the only one on the schedule and came two days after the rest of the league wrapped up the regular season.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first but Seattle went ahead 3-1 entering the third.

Wenneberg began the Kraken’s scoring with his 11th of the season 22 seconds into a power play at 5:55 of the second.

Sprong made it 2-1 at 12:24 with a shot that beat Comrie to the glove side. Sheahan’s goal followed 55 seconds later for a two-goal lead.

Winnipeg then broke through with three goals early in the third.

Jets center Paul Stastny recorded his 800th career point when he won a faceoff and got the puck back to Wheeler, who sent a one-timer past Driedger at 4:49. It marked the fourth straight game that Wheeler had scored.

Toninato tied it 3-3 at 7:16, with Barron earning an assist.

Connor then got the go-ahead goal less than two minutes later.

Barron scored his second goal of the season 3:47 into the game to give the Jets the 1-0 lead.

