Ronaiker Palma leads Spokane Indians to series win over Everett

From staff reports

Ronaiker Palma has made the most of his limited time at the plate.

The Spokane Indians catcher continued to feast on opposing pitchers Saturday, driving in four runs to spur a 9-1 rout of host Everett in a Northwest League game.

The Indians (11-10) took four out of six in the series against Everett (7-13).

Palma went 3 for 4 and boosted his season batting average to .571. The game marked just his fifth appearance of the season, and he’s now 8 for 14 in the batter’s box.

Palma got the Indians rolling in the first inning with a line drive to plate Victor Labrada with the game’s first run. Palma scored two batters later on Julio Carreras’ double.

Palma’s RBI single in Spokane’s three-run second inning drove in Eddy Diaz for a 4-0 lead.

Palma added a triple in the Indians’ four-run third to score Yorvis Torrealba for an 8-0 margin.

Andrew Quezada (3-0) pitched five scoreless innings and struck out three. He allowed three hits and walked four.

Diaz, serving as Spokane’s leadoff hitter, was 3 for 6 with two runs scored. Zac Veen was 1 for 3, walked twice and drove in a run, and Grant Lavigne was 2 for 5.