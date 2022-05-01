The Dirt: Michigan company planning indoor golf simulator in Spokane Valley

Los Angeles-based X-Golf America is planning to bring virtual indoor golf to Spokane Valley.

Project management firm Accurate Retail Services, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, submitted a building permit application with the city to renovate a more than 6,200-square-foot space into an X-Golf indoor golf simulator facility at 15110 E. Indiana Ave., adjacent to JOANN Fabrics & Crafts.

X-Golf is an indoor golf simulator franchise with more than 50 locations nationwide, according to the company’s website. Its locations typically also feature a bar and restaurant.

X-Golf’s Spokane Valley location, when open, would be the second in the state. The company is also planning a location in the Tri-Cities.

X-Golf America began developing simulators in Korea in 2005 and launched its franchise operations in the U.S. in 2016.

X-Golf’s simulators allow patrons to play courses from around the world. They use high-speed cameras and laser optics to track players’ games and provide performance analytics.

X-Golf also offers lessons taught by PGA professional players as well as golf club fittings and trade-ins.

A contractor for the Spokane Valley location has not yet been determined.

The estimated renovation cost is $225,000, according to the permit application.

Cantarito’s restaurant coming to North Indian Trail area

A new restaurant is coming to the North Indian Trail neighborhood.

Jose Gonzalez filed change-of-use and building permit applications with the city to renovate a 1,250-square-foot retail space into a Cantarito’s restaurant at 8801 N. Indian Trail Road, Suite C.

A site plan for the restaurant shows seating for 42 people in the dining room and four seats at a bar area.

The permit valuation is $40,000, according to the application. The project contractor is AJ General Construction and Remodeling, of Otis Orchards.

Mister Car Wash to build north Spokane location

Mister Car Wash is planning a new location in north Spokane, according to a permit application filed with the city.

The Tuscon, Arizona-based company is looking to build a 6,600-square-foot car wash facility at 255 E. Hoerner Ave.

The project will include a 160-foot car wash tunnel, 25 vacuum stations, drive-thru lanes and five parking spaces.

Construction is slated to begin in November. The estimated project cost is $775,000, according to the application.

Mister Car Wash operates six locations in the Spokane area.

Permits filed for condo garage complex

Development is progressing for the Fat Cat of Spokane condo garage complex on the West Plains.

Tri-Cities-based Tricia Jarrett Developments LLC recently filed building permits with the city to build four buildings with office and storage space spanning a total of 51,755 square feet at 9014 W. Hilton Ave.

The permit valuation for all buildings is $3.9 million, according to the application.

Spokane-based MMEC Architecture & Interiors is designing the project.

The contractor is Spokane-based Baker Construction.

The project, when complete, will include 29 garage complex units with seven commercial spaces, Tim Bush told The Spokesman-Review in March.

Bush is developing Fat Cat of Spokane with his daughter, Tricia Jarrett.

The garage condos will include electrical service and could be used for vehicle, boat and RV storage, while the commercial spaces could accommodate for office, warehouse or manufacturing uses.

The insulated, temperature-controlled garage condos will vary in size from 1,100 to 1,500 square feet.

Lease rates are likely to start at $1 per square foot, while units for purchase may start at about $200,000. Commercial suites will start at 1,500 square feet, with lease rates to begin at $2,500 a month.