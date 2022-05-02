Liberty Lake company awarded

Liberty Lake-based Specialty Group, which installs residential and commercial insulation, recently earned two honors at the BizX Americas Awards in Las Vegas.

The company’s CEP, Ray Skelton, won for Best Ceo of the Year and Specialy Group also earned the Best Sustainable/Green Business of the Year fore 2022 for specialty environmental. It was Skelton’s second win in as many years for both categories.

The conference and awards is put on by ActionCOACH Global, which attracts about 450 business-minded professionals from several countries who present new ideas and strategies for success.

Stellantis pledges plant upgradesNEW YORK – Automaker Stellantis said Monday it will invest $3.6 billion Canadian dollars ($2.8 billion) to upgrade two Canadian assembly plants and expand a research center as it accelerates its long-term electrification strategy.

Combined with its March announcement of a joint venture battery plant with LG Energy Solution, the new investment gives Stellantis an overall investment in Ontario of CN$8.6 billion.

“These investments re-affirm our long-term commitment to Canada and represent an important step as we move toward zero-emission vehicles that deliver on our customers’ desire for innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility,” said Stellantis North America Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart.

Amsterdam-based Stellantis was formed last year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot and is the world’s fourth-largest automaker.

From staff and wire reports

Its long-term global strategy is to invest CN$45 billion through 2025 in electrification and software. The company plans to sell 5 million electric vehicles by 2030, with 50% of its North American passenger-car and light-truck sales going fully electric by 2030. It plans to sell only electric passenger cars in Europe by 2030.