Liberty Lake company earns awards
UPDATED: Mon., May 2, 2022
Liberty Lake-based Specialty Environmental Group, which installs residential and commercial insulation, recently earned two honors at the BizX Americas Awards in Las Vegas.
The company’s president, Ray Skelton, won Best CEO of the Year and Specialty Environmental Group also earned the Best Sustainable/Green Business of the Year for 2022 for specialty environmental. It was Skelton’s second win in as many years for both categories.
The conference and awards is put on by ActionCOACH Global, which attracts about 450 business-minded professionals from several countries who present new ideas and strategies for success.
