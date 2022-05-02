Locally: Mt. Spokane graduate Jesse Dupuis throws no-hitter for Sonoma State on senior day

From staff and news services

It was a Senior Day to remember for Jesse Dupuis.

The Sonoma State right-hander from Mt. Spokane closed out her home softball career on April 23 by pitching a seven-inning no-hitter in a 5-0 victory over Cal State East Bay. It was the school’s first no-hitter since 2017 and the first seven-inning no-hitter since 2015.

Coupled with an 8-0, six-inning, run-rule victory over CSU Easy Bay the day before, Dupuis was named California Collegiate Athletic Association softball pitcher of the week for April 18-24. It was her second weekly award of the season and second in three weeks.

The weekend raised her record to 12-2 and lowered her ERA to 1.89. Heading into last week, she had allowed no runs and seven hits in 29 2/3 innings, ranking seventh in the CCAA in ERA and eighth in wins.

• North Idaho College freshman Reiss McIntyre was the NWAC softball hitter of the week for April 18-24 after she went 10 for 14 with three home runs, 10 RBI, five runs scored and two doubles as the Cardinals won three of four games. She started the week going 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs against Yakima.

College scene

Two Northwest Christian HS graduates, Mattea Nelson and Jazz Johnson, are among six Whitworth players named to the 2022 All-Northwest Conference softball team.

The Pirates also landed three on the 2022 All-NWC baseball team.

Nelson, a senior, was named to the second team at third base. Johnson, a sophomore shortstop, repeated as honorable mention.

Senior first baseman Heather Menzer was on the first team after being second team in 2021 and sophomore second baseman Haley Montoya, senior outfielder Rylee Gentner and senior designated player Maddy Thomas were honorable mention. Thomas was second team in 2021 and Montoya repeated as HM.

The All-NWC baseball team included senior outfielder Jaxsen Sweum, a repeater on the first team; sophomore starting pitcher Hunter Dryden (Deer Park) on the second team; and sophomore relief pitcher Hunter Williams honorable mention.

• Washington State junior Jacob McKeon was named Pac-12 baseball player of the week for April 18-23 after he hit .529 (9 for 17) with three multiple-hit games, five extra-base-hits (two doubles, three home runs), four runs scored and 10 RBIs as the Cougars won three of four road games. He homered in all three games of WSU’s first series win at Oregon since 2012.

• Gonzaga RHP Gabriel Hughes won the West Coast Conference baseball pitcher of the week on April 25 for the third time this season and fifth in the sophomore’s career after he matched a career-high 13 strike outs in a 4-0 win over Saint Mary’s. His 97 strike outs rank fifth in the nation.

• Megan Billeter, Western Washington’s redshirt junior from Mt. Spokane capped her best season for the Vikings with a Great Northwest Athletic Conference-leading 77.83 scoring average (+5.75 to par) and being named conference co-women’s golfer of the year and first-team All-GNAC.

She also received five player of the week awards in the Vikings’ eight tournaments in the fall and spring. Western’s season continues this week at the NCAA Division II West Regionals in Stockton, California.

• Senior Quynn Duong of Gonzaga, who finished fifth in the WCC Championships last week, was named to the 2021-22 All-West Coast Conference women’s golf team for the third time in her career. She had a team-low 74.41 scoring average, 12th all-time in program history.

• Idaho’s Tommy McKenzie was named Big Sky Conference men’s golf freshman of the year and Vandals senior Colt Sherrell and sophomore Jose Suryadinata were named to the all-conference second team.

Suryadinata additionally earned all-tournament honors after tying for second place at the 2022 Big Sky championships last week in Scottsdale, Arizona. He shot 2-over 212 in leading Idaho to a fifth-place team finish. Seven strokes separated Idaho and team champion Weber State.

Sherrell (217) tied for eighth, McKenzie (220) was 17th, senior Jack Plaster (Gonzaga Prep, 225) was 27th and junior T.J. Patterson (237) was 34th.

• Whitworth placed three men and four women on the 2022 All-Northwest Conference golf teams.

Sam Pauly, a junior from Shadle Park, and grad student Caleb Belton are on the men’s first team with junior Oliver Nordberg on the second team.

Sophomore Brianna McNelly and freshman Julia Diaz are on the women’s first team with sophomores Madeline Hahn and Stacia Sarty on the second.

• Redshirt senior Max Sekulic of Washington State finished 21st in the Pac-12 men’s golf championship last week in Sammamish, Washington, with a 4-over-par 288. Sophomore teammate Jaden Cantafio tied for 28th at 292.

Host Washington posted a three-shot win over Stanford with a 2-over 1,422. WSU finished 12th at 1,478. The Huskies’ Noah Wooley was the individual champion with an 8-under 276.

• Kristof Panke, a Lewis-Clark State freshman from Davenport, finished in a three-way tie for player of the year honors in Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s golf with a 72.8 scoring average in conference matches. Panke, who tied for fifth in the CCC tournament with a 222 for 54 holes, also was named all-conference.

Kyla Currie, an L-C State sophomore from Lake City HS, placed 12th in the CCC women’s tournament with a 163 for 36 holes.

• Bradley Fillis, a Community Colleges of Spokane sophomore from Central Valley, was named NWAC field athlete of the week for April 18-24 after a conference-leading discus throw of 153 feet, 11 inches and a shot put of 50-10¼ in a meet at Central Washington. He’s the NWAC leader in the shot.

• Eastern Oregon’s TJ Davis, a junior from Sandpoint and Community Colleges of Spokane, was named Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s outdoor field athlete of the week for April 18-24 for his dominating repeat victory in the decathlon at the CCC multi event championships. He won seven of the 10 events and his 7,101 point total is second in the NAIA.

• Shamrock Campbell, a Carroll College junior from Ferris, was a double winner as the Saints repeated as Frontier Conference men’s track and field champions April 26-27. Campbell won the long jump (22 feet, 5½ inches) and repeated as triple jump champion at 47-5¼.

• Top-three finishes in the Northwest Conference track & field championships last month earned 20 Whitworth Pirates 2022 All-NWC recognition.

Men: Solo Hines, jr., 1st 100; Kainoa Figueira, so. (Mt. Spokane), 2nd 400; Xavier Betancourt, sr., 3rd 400 hurdles; Joseph Tingstad, sr. (Pullman), 3rd pole vault; Reed Hurst, sr., 2nd shot put; Hurst, 1st discus; Malachi Areta, sr. (Ferris), 3rd hammer; Jalen Martin, fr. (North Central), 2nd decathlon; 4x400 relay, 3rd, Betancourt; Adam Callahan, jr.; Cameron Lantagne, fr.; Figueira.

Women: Nikohl Jordan, jr., 1st 800; Madelyn Buckley, so. (Lakeside, Nine Mile Falls), 3rd 1,500; Amelia Hewson, jr., 1st 100 hurdles; Breanne Rawls, fr. (Garfield/Oakesdale), 3rd triple jump; Renee Tiumalu, jr., 1st shot put; Lauryn Rawls, so. (Garfield/Oakesdale), 1st discus; Abbie Jo Carlson, sr., 1st hammer; 4x100 relay, 2nd, Jordyn Lungo, so. (Mt. Spokane); Hewson; Mackenzie Ward, sr. (Ferris); Alison Ball, so. Anna Johnson, sr., George Fox (University), 3rd women’s pole vault.