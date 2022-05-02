MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell gets banned from Twitter, again
UPDATED: Mon., May 2, 2022
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform.
Lindell set up a new account Sunday on Twitter under @MikeJLindell. The account was quickly suspended.
Twitter said Monday that Lindell’s new account was permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion.
Lindell’s original Twitter account was permanently banned in January 2021 after Lindell continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. At the time Twitter said that it decided to ban Lindell due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy.
Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration had begun.
Trump has also had his account permanently suspended by Twitter. The former president posted on Truth Social, his own platform, on Thursday. He had not made any appearance on the platform, save for one quick post before the platform was opened to the public in late February. He has said that he has no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk’s agreement to buy the social media giant for roughly $44 billion.
While it remains to be seen if Musk will reinstate accounts that are banned on Twitter, the Tesla CEO calls himself a free speech absolutist who believes in allowing any content that doesn’t run afoul of the law.
