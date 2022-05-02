The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 65° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Entertainment

Nelly to headline 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair

UPDATED: Tue., May 3, 2022

Nelly and host Anthony Mackie appear in the audience at the CMT Music Awards on April 11 at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)
Nelly and host Anthony Mackie appear in the audience at the CMT Music Awards on April 11 at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)
By Colin Tiernan and Amber D. Dodd The Spokesman-Review

A three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper is headlining this year’s Spokane County Interstate Fair.

Nelly, a 47-year-old St. Louis artist, will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 15.

“He has been very popular at fairs across the country,” fair director Erin Gurtel told Spokane County commissioners on Monday.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday through TicketsWest and are $30 to $75.

This won’t be Nelly’s first Inland Northwest show. He headlined the North Idaho State Fair last year and will perform at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup less than two weeks before he is in Spokane County.

Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., rose to fame in the early 2000s with a sound that blended rap, country, pop and soft rock. He was known to sport a headband, gold chain and trademark Band-Aid under his left eye.

“Country Grammar,” Nelly’s 2000 debut album, became the ninth bestselling rap record of all time.

In 2002, he followed it up with “Nellyville.” Two singles on the record, “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma,” won Grammys.

Another single, “Air Force Ones,” started an international fashion trend. The music video featured Nelly and other St. Louis rappers – the St. Lunatics – glorifying white shoes. The song was so popular that Nike sold out of the sneakers for months.

Nelly’s more recent successes include the triple-platinum song “Just a Dream” and his guest verse on a remix of Florida Georgia Line’s No. 1 country hit “Cruise.”

Those unfamiliar with Nelly the musician might be familiar with the actor. He appeared in the 2005 Adam Sandler comedy “The Longest Yard.” In 2020, he took third place on season 29 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

Amber D. Dodd's work as the Carl Maxey Racial and Social Inequity reporter for Eastern Washington and North Idaho primarily appears in both The Spokesman-Review and The Black Lens newspapers, and is funded in part by the Michael Conley Charitable Fund, the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, the Innovia Foundation and other local donors from across our community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper's managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.