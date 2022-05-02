Prep roundup: Landon Plourde, Jake Picard pitch Shadle Park baseball over Rogers in doubleheader

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Shadle Park 11, Rogers 1: Landon Plourde struck out six in a complete game and the Highlanders (13-3, 9-2) beat the visiting Pirates (0-16-1, 0-11) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Dylan Kakuda drove in two runs and Johnny Hernandez went 2 for 2 with three runs for Shadle Park. Jaxon Brewer knocked in a run for Rogers.

Shadle Park 15, Rogers 0: Jake Picard allowed two hits in a five-inning complete game and the Highlanders (14-3, 10-2) swept the visiting Pirates (0-17, 0-12). Connor Moya had a triple with two RBIs for SP.

Fastpitch softball

Colton 9, Pomeroy 4: Rachel Becker went 1 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and the Wildcats (10-5, 6-3) beat the visiting Pirates (5-9, 4-7) in the first game of a Southeast 1B doubleheader. Maggie Meyer struck out eight in a complete game and went 1 for 3 with an RBI for Colton. Elizabeth Ruchert went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Pomeroy.

Colton 16, Pomeroy 4: Rachel Becker went 3 for 3 with a homer, double and six RBIs and the Wildcats (11-5, 7-3) swept the Pirates (5-10, 4-8). Mary Pluid went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Colton. Hannah Bagby went 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs for Pomeroy.

Boys golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 4 at Wandermere GC: 1, Mead 279. 2, Gonzaga Prep 304. 3, Ridgeline 311. T1, Ty Anderson (Mea) 68. T1, Benjamin Mulder (Mea) 68. T3, Alex Cooke (GP) 71. T3, Braley Mulder (Mea) 71. T3, Stetson Gilbert (MtS) 71.

GSL 2A No. 4 at Esmerelda GC: 1, Shadle Park 314. 2, Pullman 359. 3, West Valley 366. 1, Conor Weber (SP) 69. 2, Jake Wilcox (SP) 78. 3, Wyatt Hart (Rog) 80. 4, Trey Fredrickson (Pul) 82. 5, Pilar Dawson (SP) 83.

Girls golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 4 at Wandermere GC: 1, Mead 334. 2, Lewis and Clark 366. 3, Mt. Spokane 375. 1, Taylor Mularski (Mea) 71. T2, Amanda Nguyen (LC) 81. T2, Brooke Bloom (Mea) 81. 4, Mia Bontrager (MtS) 82. 5, Caden Kight (MtS) 87.

GSL 2A No. 4 at Esmerelda GC: 1, Pullman 362. 2, Clarkston 401. 3, East Valley 490. 1, Lauren Greeny (Pul) 77. 2, Spencer Cerenzia (WV) 81. 3, Ryliann Bednar (Pul) 82. T4, Tierney McKarcher (Cla) 87. T4, Matiline Rink(Pul) 87.

Boys tennis

Medical Lake 4, Deer Park 1: No. 1 singles - Joshua Burt (ML) def. Kyler Karzler 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. No. 1 doubles - Tristan Francis/Isaac Barr (ML) def. Lucas Neumeyer/Theo Putman 6-3, 6-0.

Riverside 3, Lakeside 2: No. 1 singles - Kyle Dillingham (Lak) def. Carter Thomas, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles - Tyce Lyons/Gavin Garrison (Riv) def. Sam Hanson/Ty Shamion 7-6 (7-2), 1-6, 7-6 (7-5).

Girls tennis

Clarkston 6, Shadle Park 1: No.1 Singles - C. Teasley (CLK) def. D. Cozzeto (SP) 6-2, 6-4. No. 1 doubles- M. Kauffman/ T. Demers (CLK) def. E. Avila/K. Johnston (SP) 6-0, 6-0.

Deer Park 5, Medical Lake 0: No. 1 singles - Carmen Kiewert (DP) def. Aubrey Wiley 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 doubles - Carlie Bundy/Rebecca Bundy (DP) def. Alanyah Bender/Jasmine Lundberg 6-0, 6-0.

Riverside 3, Lakeside 2: No. 1 singles - Hayley McDonald (Riv) def. Anna Poelzel 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. No. 1 doubles - Abi Boykin/Brook Leale (Lak) def. Grace Waddell/Grace Walcott 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.