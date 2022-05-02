University of Idaho student from Boise found dead in Paradise Creek in Moscow
UPDATED: Mon., May 2, 2022
The Moscow Police Department has identified the body of a University of Idaho student who was found dead in Paradise Creek.
Hudson R. Lindow, 19, of Boise, was found at approximately 11:28 a.m. Sunday near College Avenue, according to a news release from police. Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told the Idaho Statesman that no additional Information was available early Monday afternoon.
Lindow was a first-year student at U of I, spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Statesman via email.
Police said they do not suspect foul play and said next of kin had been notified.
The investigation is ongoing, Police said.
