Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano earn NFL opportunities

Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods (13) celebrates after the Cougars beat Washington on Nov. 26 at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Woods has received an invite to the Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie minicamp. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Record-setting Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods has received an invite to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie minicamp, according to a Twitter report posted Monday by NFL Draft Diamonds.

Woods started a WSU record 52 games and played in 56 games, tied for the most in a Cougar career, across the past five seasons.

The outside linebacker from San Diego registered 428 career tackles – the fourth-highest total in WSU history – along with 37½ tackles for loss and a WSU record 10 forced fumbles. He earned four consecutive All-Pac-12 honorable mention nods.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who transferred to WSU from Tennessee ahead of last season, announced Sunday that he’d signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Guarantano came out on top in a four-man QB competition at fall camp last year, but he sustained an injury early in WSU’s season opener versus Utah State and backed up Jayden de Laura the rest of the year. Guarantano started in place of the injured de Laura in a 24-13 loss at Utah on Sept. 25.

In three appearances as a Cougar, he passed 33 of 49 for one touchdown and three interceptions – all against Utah. Guarantano started 32 games across four seasons with the Volunteers, throwing for 6,174 yards and 38 TDs against 17 interceptions on a 61% completion rate.