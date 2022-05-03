“Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert” is finally bringing “the force” to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. Resident conductor Morihiko Nakahara will lead the Spokane Symphony through John William’s iconic score as the film plays on screen above the orchestra.

Showings will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for the original performance dates are automatically valid for the new dates. For information, visit spokanesymphony.org, hover over “Tickets & Events” and select 2021-22 Concerts & Series or call the box office at (509) 624-1200.

Single Tickets to Best of Broadway

Individual event tickets are currently on sale for STCU Best of Broadway’s 2022-23 season.

The season includes Hadestown, July 5-10, 2022; Hairspray, Sept. 20-25, 2022; Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Jan. 17-22, 2023; Dear Evan Hansen, March 14-19, 2023; and Disney’s “Aladdin,” June 27 - July 2, 2023. All performances will be held at the First Interstate Center for the Arts (334 W Spokane Falls Blvd.).

Organizers will announce information about addition special engagements later in the spring and summer.

“It’s great to announce a brand-new season of live Broadway entertainment again,” WestCoast Entertainment President Justin Kobluk said in a press release. “We’re looking forward to bringing Spokane audiences this exciting season of award-winning shows — including four new productions playing in Spokane for the first time!”

Baroque Quartet visit St. John’s Cathedral

Spokane’s Baroque Quartet will perform “a most unusual concert” featuring music from the 17th and 18th centuries. Featuring Indiana-based harpsichordist Elisabeth Wright, Montreal-based viola da gambist Susie Napper, oregon -based baroque violinist David Greenberg, and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan, recently settled in Colville.

The concert will be given at St. John’s Cathedral on May 14 at 3 p.m.

Presented by the Salish Sea Early Music Festival in collaboration with St. John’s Music Series, the concert will feature a number of works including a dramatic presentation of François Couperin’s “L’Apothéose de Lully” from 1725 among other works for violin, flute, viola da gamba and harpsichord.

For information, call (360) 503-8816.

Eileen Garvin at the Hive

Author Eileen Garvin will visit the Hive on Saturday to celebrate the paperback re-release of her novel, “The Music of Bees.” Garvin, who appeared on the virtual Northwest Passages Book Club program last year will be visit the Hive live in person May 7 at 7 p.m. THe book is available at Auntie’s Bookstore. The Hive, 2904 E Sprague Ave. For information, visit auntiesbooks.com. Admission: FREE