Here’s a look at Spokane County COVID numbers for Tuesday, May 3
UPDATED: Tue., May 3, 2022
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 96 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.
There have been 1,343 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.
There are 26 patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals.
The Panhandle Health District will report weekly numbers on Thursdays, starting this week.
