Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

News >  Health

Here’s a look at Spokane County COVID numbers for Tuesday, May 3

UPDATED: Tue., May 3, 2022

By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 96 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

There have been 1,343 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 26 patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District will report weekly numbers on Thursdays, starting this week.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is primarily funded by the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, with additional support from Report for America and members of the Spokane community. These stories can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

COVID-19 Updates