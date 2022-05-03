The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Hit-and-run in north-central Spokane leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

UPDATED: Tue., May 3, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A hit-and-run left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning in north-central Spokane.

Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys said police were called shortly before 5 a.m. to a report of a male laying motionless in the roadway near Maxwell Avenue and Lincoln Street.

A vehicle apparently struck the pedestrian and then left the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

