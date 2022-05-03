Hit-and-run in north-central Spokane leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
UPDATED: Tue., May 3, 2022
A hit-and-run left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning in north-central Spokane.
Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys said police were called shortly before 5 a.m. to a report of a male laying motionless in the roadway near Maxwell Avenue and Lincoln Street.
A vehicle apparently struck the pedestrian and then left the scene.
No additional details were immediately available.
