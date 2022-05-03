Liberty Lake City Council votes to retain controversial book ‘Gender Queer’

An award-winning book that some Liberty Lake City councilors view as inappropriate for children will remain on the city library’s shelf.

The council voted 4-2 to uphold the Liberty Lake Library Board of Trustees’ decision to retain the book after lengthy discussion by councilors and members of the public Tuesday night.

Some councilors expressed their displeasure with the book, “Gender Queer,” but ultimately felt it aligned with library policy and did not feel it appropriate to ban it. It is a graphic novel in which author Maia Kobabe writes and draws what it means to be asexual and nonbinary.

Councilor Annie Kurtz said she was uncomfortable reading the book but did not believe it was the council’s job to hide it from the public.

The effort in Liberty Lake mirrors a national trend.

The American Library Association reports that book-banning efforts grew in 2021 to their highest levels in 20 years.

“Gender Queer” is the book that has drawn the most ire.

Locally, the book caught the attention of Erin Zasada of Liberty Lake. She acknowledged she did not read the book in its entirety, but described it as pornographic, pointing to what she referred to as graphic pictures depicting oral sex.

Interim director of the Liberty Lake Library Joanne Percy responded last December to Zasada’s request to pull the book.

She noted the book is a well-reviewed title and an award winner. She also said the book is housed in the adult section of the library, in her response rejecting Zasada’s response.

Zasada appealed the decision to keep the book and pointed out that an award the book won was from the School Library Journal, which is focused on literature for children.

The book has won several awards, including the Alex Award from the American Association of Libraries.

In her appeal, Zasada asked library trustees to spend five minutes with the book.

“If you can each make a public statement that this book is not pornographic in nature and deserves to remain on the shelves of our public library, then I guess my perception of pornography is way off,” she wrote to the library board.

She also wrote: “I am fighting for the kids who don’t have parents protecting them, educating them in an age-appropriate way about the pervasiveness of our country’s hyper sex-focused and ‘sexual identity culture.’”

Zasada told the council Tuesday night that her appeal, which the library board rejected, was not an attack on the LGBTQ community but a fight against sexually explicit conduct.

Eight area residents, including Zasada, expressed differing views on the topic during the public comment period.

One woman called banning books “fascism” and suggested that it will not stop children from finding information in the book elsewhere.

Another woman said libraries are a place to explore different life experiences and cultures, and that no one is asking that children or adults check the book out.

“Just because it’s offensive to someone, it’s not grounds to have it removed,” she said.

One man said images in the book are inappropriate for a youth audience, and called for removing the book from the library or at least limiting who can check it out.

Fifteen residents submitted written comments about the book with no indication of their position on the book’s status at the library.

The New York Times described the book as a memoir by the author, who explores questions “surrounding sexuality and gender identity and the process of coming out as gender nonconforming.”

Many of the arguments to ban the graphic novel point to references to masturbation and, as the Times reported “an illustration based on an erotic image of an older man and a boy depicted on a Greek urn.”

The author has said that the memoir generates controversy because it discusses gender fluidity.