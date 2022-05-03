The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Dominic Longo helps University baseball top CV; Chloe Flerchinger tosses perfect game for Shadle Park softball

UPDATED: Tue., May 3, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Baseball

University 10, Central Valley 3: Dominic Longo went 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs and the Titans (17-3, 16-2) beat the visiting Bears (9-12, 9-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Tyler Reinbold went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for U-HI.

Mt. Spokane 3, Mead 0: Sam Davidson and Cooper Davis both went 2 for 3 with an RBI and the Wildcats (17-4, 16-2) beat the visiting Panthers (15-5, 14-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Tyler Alm shut out Mead over five innings for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 17, North Central 3: Nate Mitzenberg went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and the Blackhawks (8-12, 8-10) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-18, 1-17) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Isaac Nesbitt and Eli Chabot added two RBIs apiece for Cheney.

Gonzaga Prep 8, Lewis and Clark 2: Jack Brown went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and the Bullpups (15-6, 13-5) beat the visiting Tigers (7-13, 6-12) in a GSL 4A /3A game. Trygve Grimsby knocked in a pair for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 5, Ferris 4: Jace Dunham delivered a walk-off single and the Falcons (2-17, 2-16) beat the visiting Saxons (5-13, 5-13) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jack Jamieson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Ferris.

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 2: Beckett Ensminger hit a walk-off single, knocking in Jake Hernandez with the winning run and the Highlanders (15-3, 11-3) beat the visiting Knights (7-11, 6-7) in a GSL 2A game. Andrew Fox struck out four batters for Shadle Park. Shane Hawes pitched five scoreless innings for East Valley.

West Valley 10, Rogers 2: John Hudson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and the visiting Eagles (15-3, 12-1) beat the Pirates (0-16, 0-13) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Jack Maxwell went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for West Valley.

Pullman 6, Clarkston 5: Max McCloy knocked in a pair and the Greyhounds (7-11, 6-6) beat the visiting Bantams (5-9, 3-9) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Nicholas Robison went 2 for 3 for Pullman.

Pullman 11, Clarkston 10: Brendan Doumit singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the visiting Greyhounds (8-11, 7-6) swept the Bantams (5-10, 3-10). Max McCloy went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Pullman. Jacob Caldwell went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for Clarkston.

Colville 5, Freeman 1: Fox Bateman went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the visiting Crimson Hawks (15-5, 11-1) beat the Scotties (3-16, 1-11) in a Northeast 1A game on Tuesday. Luke Anderson struck out eight for Colville. Vance Coyner went 3 for 3 and knocked one in for Freeman.

Deer Park 10, Newport 0: Teagan Tobeck went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs and the Stags (16-4, 9-2) shut out the visiting Grizzlies (6-7, 5-7) in an NEA game on Tuesday. Izaac Olietti went 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs for Deer Park.

Lakeside 16, Riverside 6: Dawson Tobeck went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs and the Eagles (10-9, 6-5) beat the visiting Rams (2-11, 1-9) in a Northeast A game. Ben Watson went 3 for 4 with a double for Lakeside.

Fastpitch Softball

Mead 18, Central Valley 2: Kennedy Sather hit a home run with three RBIs and the Panthers (12-5, 12-3) beat the visiting Bears (8-9, 8-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Bailey Wilkins went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, two triples and four runs for Mead. Emily Schulhauser went 1 for 2 with an RBI for CV

University 13, Cheney 5: Jenna Williamson went 1 for 4 with three RBIs and the Titans (14-3, 13-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (8-9, 8-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jade Eldridge and Bethany Ray added one double and two RBIs apiece for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 16, North Central 0: Payton Dressler went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the Wildcats (12-5, 12-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-14, 1-14) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jessica Waters hit a home run and a triple for Mt. Spokane. Mia Sebesta went 2 for 2 for North Central.

Gonzaga Prep 10, Ridgeline 0: Emma Sandberg went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (7-10, 7-8) beat the Falcons (3-12, 3-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Savi Nolte went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Bailey Benson hit a home run and pitched a two-hitter for G-Prep.

Ferris 14, Lewis and Clark 1: Courtney Miller went 3 for 3 with a homer, double and two RBIs and struck out 11 in a five-inning complete game and the visiting Saxons (11-6, 9-6) beat the visiting Tigers (2-15, 2-13) in a GSL 3A/4A game. Katelin Terry hit a home run with three RBIs for Ferris. Duff Overstreet prevented the shutout with an RBI for LC.

Shadle Park 26, East Valley 0: Chloe Flerchinger struck out 11 in a four-inning perfect game, Abbey Flerchinger went 4 for 4 with three doubles and eight RBIs and the Highlanders (13-2, 11-0) shut out the visiting Knights (5-11, 4-8) in a GSL 2A game. Ema Green went 2 for 2 with four runs and four RBIs and Trinity Richardson added a homer and three RBIs for Shadle.

Clarkston 13, Pullman 9: The Bantams (9-5, 7-4) beat the Greyhounds (5-11, 5-6) in a GSL 2A game. 

West Valley 23, Rogers 0: Rilee Homer struck out 10 in a complete game no-hitter and the visiting Eagles (7-7, 6-5) beat the Pirates (0-15, 0-11) in a GSL 2A game.

Riverside 13, Lakeside 10: Allison Lapano capped off a nine-run final inning with a walk-off grand slam and the Rams (11-4, 9-2) beat the visiting Eagles (11-6, 9-2) in a Northeast 1A game. Lapano finished 4 for 5 with a double. Katie Sturm hit a homer for Lakeside.

Freeman 9, Colville 2: The visiting Scotties (14-4, 8-4) beat the Crimson Hawks (8-9, 4-7) in an NEA game. 

Deer Park 14, Medical Lake 3: The Stags (11-4, 8-3) topped the Cardinals (3-13, 0-11) in an NEA game. 

Kettle Falls 16-17, Davenport 1-3: The Bulldogs (7-11, 6-10) swept the Gorillas (2-12, 2-12) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader. 

Coeur d’Alene 15, Lake City 2: Kristine Schmidt struck out seven in a complete game and went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and the Vikings (14-2, 11-2) beat the Timberwolves (5-15, 4-11) in the first game of an Inland Empire doubleheader. Matea Dorame went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for CdA.

Coeur d’Alene 13, Lake City 2: Delaney Gosch went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs and the Vikings (15-2, 12-2) swept the Timberwolves (5-16, 4-12). Kristine Schmidt struck out five over 4 2/3 shutout innings of relief for CDA.

Post Falls 6-1, Lewiston 5-11: The Trojans (15-5, 12-4) split with the Bengals (13-6, 11-4) in an Inland Empire doubleheader.

Moscow 6-10, Sandpoint 8-0: The visiting Bears (9-11, 5-9) split with the Bulldogs (2-16, 1-11) in an Inland Empire doubleheader. 

Boys Soccer

Pullman 2, West Valley 1: Aden Athar scored the go-ahead goal, his second of the game, in the 69th minute and the visiting Greyhounds (13-2, 10-0) beat the Eagles (11-4, 8-2) to clinch the GSL 2A regular season title on Tuesday.

East Valley 4, Shadle Park 3: The Knights (4-10, 3-7) edged the Highlanders (6-9, 4-6) in a GSL 2A game.

Rogers 13, Clarkston 1: The Pirates (5-9, 4-6) topped the Bantams (1-9, 1-9) in a GSL 2A game.

Boys Tennis

Ridgeline 5, Cheney 2: No.1 Singles- Tyler Baker (Rid) def. Brandon Blazekovic 6-0, 6-3. No.1 Doubles- Luke Pell/Jack Rau (Rid) def. Jacob Estock/Sam Loughton 6-4, 6-3.

Ferris 7, University 0: No. 1 singles - Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Jace Henerson 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles - Alec Roland/Soren Bates (Fer) def. Ben Urzika/Saxon Schultz 6-3, 6-4.

Lewis and Clark 7, North Central 0: No.1 singles- Alan Zeng (LC) def. Forrest Yegge 6-1, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Will Miloch/ Jackson Ellis (LC) def. Andrew Liezen/ Jordan Steinhart 6-4, 7-5. 

Mead 6, Mt. Spokane 1: No.1 singles- Max Molgard (MtS) def. Joe Robl 6-1, 7-5. No.1 doubles- John Michael Guske/ Dalyn Springer (Mea) def. Ryan Bro/Lucas Trigg 6-2, 6-1.

Clarkston 7, East Valley 0: No.1 Singles- Aiden Schnattak (Cla) def Ben Donuhu 5-7, 6-1 (2-6). No.1 Doubles- Norbert Kulesza/Zane Lelie (Cla) def. Koy Gregerson/Grayson VanCleate 6-0, 6-0.

Shadle Park 6, Rogers 1: No.1 Singles - Benson Plaster (SP) def. Nikko McDowell 7-5, 7-5, (7-6.) No.1 Doubles - Aiden Bvi/Kenneth Ha (Rog) def. Micaiah Godley/Angel Torres (SP) 6-1, 6-4.

Pullman 6, West Valley 1: No. 1 singles- Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Conner Kunz (WV) 6-3, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Garrison Hoiland/Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Ian Howatt/Hunter Napier 6-0, 6-0

Girls Tennis

Ridgeline 6, Cheney 1: No.1 Singles - Gabby Longo (Rid) def. Adrianna Wood (CHS)  1-0, 6-1. No.1 Doubles - Jenae Potter/Colleen McKinnon (CHS) def. Sash Takasaki/Abby Baddeley (Rid) 6-3 6-1.

University 7, Ferris 0: No.1 Singles- Gretchen Drews (UHi) def. Ava Demille 6-1, 6-0. No.1 Doubles- Sami Stachofsky/Allison Knight (UHi) def. Savannah Dean/Mary Tesarih 6-2, 2-6 (6-2).

Lewis and Clark 5, North Central 2: No.1 singles- Grace Lindsay (NC) def. Emilee Mollett 6-4, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Linn Kishiyama/Kaitlyn Kim (LC) def. Amy Howelt/Emma Denny 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Mt. Spokane 5, Mead 2: No.1 Singles- Makenna Green (MtS) def. Ravenna Byrd 6-3, 2-6 (6-3). No.1 Doubles- Lauren Lafferty/Sam Moffat (MtS) def. Lizzie Hardy/Rylee Lupton 6-1, 6-4.

Pullman 5, West Valley 2: No.1 Singles- Rhoda Wang (Pul) def. Kendall Nordhus 0-6 0-6. No.1 Doubles- Janneke Jogems/Carlie Knapp (WV) def. Kydia Nelson/Margot Keane 6-1, 4-6 (7-5).

Shadle Park 4, Rogers 3: No. 1 singles- D. Cozzetto (SP) def E. Peabody (ROG) 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Vy Pham/M. Kim (ROG) def. Shadle E. Avila/K. Johnston, score not reported.

Clarkston 6, East Valley 1: No.1 Singles- Claire Teasley (Cla) def. Molly Vinyard 6-0, 6-1. No.1 Doubles- Olivia Gustafson/Ella Leavitt (Cla) def. Grace Stoner/Athena Lyons-Huss 6-2, 7-6.

