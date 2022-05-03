Prep roundup: Dominic Longo helps University baseball top CV; Chloe Flerchinger tosses perfect game for Shadle Park softball

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

University 10, Central Valley 3: Dominic Longo went 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs and the Titans (17-3, 16-2) beat the visiting Bears (9-12, 9-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Tyler Reinbold went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for U-HI.

Mt. Spokane 3, Mead 0: Sam Davidson and Cooper Davis both went 2 for 3 with an RBI and the Wildcats (17-4, 16-2) beat the visiting Panthers (15-5, 14-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Tyler Alm shut out Mead over five innings for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 17, North Central 3: Nate Mitzenberg went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and the Blackhawks (8-12, 8-10) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-18, 1-17) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Isaac Nesbitt and Eli Chabot added two RBIs apiece for Cheney.

Gonzaga Prep 8, Lewis and Clark 2: Jack Brown went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and the Bullpups (15-6, 13-5) beat the visiting Tigers (7-13, 6-12) in a GSL 4A /3A game. Trygve Grimsby knocked in a pair for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 5, Ferris 4: Jace Dunham delivered a walk-off single and the Falcons (2-17, 2-16) beat the visiting Saxons (5-13, 5-13) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jack Jamieson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Ferris.

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 2: Beckett Ensminger hit a walk-off single, knocking in Jake Hernandez with the winning run and the Highlanders (15-3, 11-3) beat the visiting Knights (7-11, 6-7) in a GSL 2A game. Andrew Fox struck out four batters for Shadle Park. Shane Hawes pitched five scoreless innings for East Valley.

West Valley 10, Rogers 2: John Hudson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and the visiting Eagles (15-3, 12-1) beat the Pirates (0-16, 0-13) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Jack Maxwell went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for West Valley.

Pullman 6, Clarkston 5: Max McCloy knocked in a pair and the Greyhounds (7-11, 6-6) beat the visiting Bantams (5-9, 3-9) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Nicholas Robison went 2 for 3 for Pullman.

Pullman 11, Clarkston 10: Brendan Doumit singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the visiting Greyhounds (8-11, 7-6) swept the Bantams (5-10, 3-10). Max McCloy went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Pullman. Jacob Caldwell went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for Clarkston.

Colville 5, Freeman 1: Fox Bateman went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the visiting Crimson Hawks (15-5, 11-1) beat the Scotties (3-16, 1-11) in a Northeast 1A game on Tuesday. Luke Anderson struck out eight for Colville. Vance Coyner went 3 for 3 and knocked one in for Freeman.

Deer Park 10, Newport 0: Teagan Tobeck went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs and the Stags (16-4, 9-2) shut out the visiting Grizzlies (6-7, 5-7) in an NEA game on Tuesday. Izaac Olietti went 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs for Deer Park.

Lakeside 16, Riverside 6: Dawson Tobeck went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs and the Eagles (10-9, 6-5) beat the visiting Rams (2-11, 1-9) in a Northeast A game. Ben Watson went 3 for 4 with a double for Lakeside.

Fastpitch Softball

Mead 18, Central Valley 2: Kennedy Sather hit a home run with three RBIs and the Panthers (12-5, 12-3) beat the visiting Bears (8-9, 8-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Bailey Wilkins went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, two triples and four runs for Mead. Emily Schulhauser went 1 for 2 with an RBI for CV

University 13, Cheney 5: Jenna Williamson went 1 for 4 with three RBIs and the Titans (14-3, 13-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (8-9, 8-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jade Eldridge and Bethany Ray added one double and two RBIs apiece for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 16, North Central 0: Payton Dressler went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the Wildcats (12-5, 12-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-14, 1-14) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jessica Waters hit a home run and a triple for Mt. Spokane. Mia Sebesta went 2 for 2 for North Central.

Gonzaga Prep 10, Ridgeline 0: Emma Sandberg went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (7-10, 7-8) beat the Falcons (3-12, 3-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Savi Nolte went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Bailey Benson hit a home run and pitched a two-hitter for G-Prep.

Ferris 14, Lewis and Clark 1: Courtney Miller went 3 for 3 with a homer, double and two RBIs and struck out 11 in a five-inning complete game and the visiting Saxons (11-6, 9-6) beat the visiting Tigers (2-15, 2-13) in a GSL 3A/4A game. Katelin Terry hit a home run with three RBIs for Ferris. Duff Overstreet prevented the shutout with an RBI for LC.

Shadle Park 26, East Valley 0: Chloe Flerchinger struck out 11 in a four-inning perfect game, Abbey Flerchinger went 4 for 4 with three doubles and eight RBIs and the Highlanders (13-2, 11-0) shut out the visiting Knights (5-11, 4-8) in a GSL 2A game. Ema Green went 2 for 2 with four runs and four RBIs and Trinity Richardson added a homer and three RBIs for Shadle.

Clarkston 13, Pullman 9: The Bantams (9-5, 7-4) beat the Greyhounds (5-11, 5-6) in a GSL 2A game.

West Valley 23, Rogers 0: Rilee Homer struck out 10 in a complete game no-hitter and the visiting Eagles (7-7, 6-5) beat the Pirates (0-15, 0-11) in a GSL 2A game.

Riverside 13, Lakeside 10: Allison Lapano capped off a nine-run final inning with a walk-off grand slam and the Rams (11-4, 9-2) beat the visiting Eagles (11-6, 9-2) in a Northeast 1A game. Lapano finished 4 for 5 with a double. Katie Sturm hit a homer for Lakeside.

Freeman 9, Colville 2: The visiting Scotties (14-4, 8-4) beat the Crimson Hawks (8-9, 4-7) in an NEA game.

Deer Park 14, Medical Lake 3: The Stags (11-4, 8-3) topped the Cardinals (3-13, 0-11) in an NEA game.

Kettle Falls 16-17, Davenport 1-3: The Bulldogs (7-11, 6-10) swept the Gorillas (2-12, 2-12) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Coeur d’Alene 15, Lake City 2: Kristine Schmidt struck out seven in a complete game and went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and the Vikings (14-2, 11-2) beat the Timberwolves (5-15, 4-11) in the first game of an Inland Empire doubleheader. Matea Dorame went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for CdA.

Coeur d’Alene 13, Lake City 2: Delaney Gosch went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs and the Vikings (15-2, 12-2) swept the Timberwolves (5-16, 4-12). Kristine Schmidt struck out five over 4 2/3 shutout innings of relief for CDA.

Post Falls 6-1, Lewiston 5-11: The Trojans (15-5, 12-4) split with the Bengals (13-6, 11-4) in an Inland Empire doubleheader.

Moscow 6-10, Sandpoint 8-0: The visiting Bears (9-11, 5-9) split with the Bulldogs (2-16, 1-11) in an Inland Empire doubleheader.

Boys Soccer

Pullman 2, West Valley 1: Aden Athar scored the go-ahead goal, his second of the game, in the 69th minute and the visiting Greyhounds (13-2, 10-0) beat the Eagles (11-4, 8-2) to clinch the GSL 2A regular season title on Tuesday.

East Valley 4, Shadle Park 3: The Knights (4-10, 3-7) edged the Highlanders (6-9, 4-6) in a GSL 2A game.

Rogers 13, Clarkston 1: The Pirates (5-9, 4-6) topped the Bantams (1-9, 1-9) in a GSL 2A game.

Boys Tennis

Ridgeline 5, Cheney 2: No.1 Singles- Tyler Baker (Rid) def. Brandon Blazekovic 6-0, 6-3. No.1 Doubles- Luke Pell/Jack Rau (Rid) def. Jacob Estock/Sam Loughton 6-4, 6-3.

Ferris 7, University 0: No. 1 singles - Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Jace Henerson 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles - Alec Roland/Soren Bates (Fer) def. Ben Urzika/Saxon Schultz 6-3, 6-4.

Lewis and Clark 7, North Central 0: No.1 singles- Alan Zeng (LC) def. Forrest Yegge 6-1, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Will Miloch/ Jackson Ellis (LC) def. Andrew Liezen/ Jordan Steinhart 6-4, 7-5.

Mead 6, Mt. Spokane 1: No.1 singles- Max Molgard (MtS) def. Joe Robl 6-1, 7-5. No.1 doubles- John Michael Guske/ Dalyn Springer (Mea) def. Ryan Bro/Lucas Trigg 6-2, 6-1.

Clarkston 7, East Valley 0: No.1 Singles- Aiden Schnattak (Cla) def Ben Donuhu 5-7, 6-1 (2-6). No.1 Doubles- Norbert Kulesza/Zane Lelie (Cla) def. Koy Gregerson/Grayson VanCleate 6-0, 6-0.

Shadle Park 6, Rogers 1: No.1 Singles - Benson Plaster (SP) def. Nikko McDowell 7-5, 7-5, (7-6.) No.1 Doubles - Aiden Bvi/Kenneth Ha (Rog) def. Micaiah Godley/Angel Torres (SP) 6-1, 6-4.

Pullman 6, West Valley 1: No. 1 singles- Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Conner Kunz (WV) 6-3, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Garrison Hoiland/Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Ian Howatt/Hunter Napier 6-0, 6-0

Girls Tennis

Ridgeline 6, Cheney 1: No.1 Singles - Gabby Longo (Rid) def. Adrianna Wood (CHS) 1-0, 6-1. No.1 Doubles - Jenae Potter/Colleen McKinnon (CHS) def. Sash Takasaki/Abby Baddeley (Rid) 6-3 6-1.

University 7, Ferris 0: No.1 Singles- Gretchen Drews (UHi) def. Ava Demille 6-1, 6-0. No.1 Doubles- Sami Stachofsky/Allison Knight (UHi) def. Savannah Dean/Mary Tesarih 6-2, 2-6 (6-2).

Lewis and Clark 5, North Central 2: No.1 singles- Grace Lindsay (NC) def. Emilee Mollett 6-4, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Linn Kishiyama/Kaitlyn Kim (LC) def. Amy Howelt/Emma Denny 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Mt. Spokane 5, Mead 2: No.1 Singles- Makenna Green (MtS) def. Ravenna Byrd 6-3, 2-6 (6-3). No.1 Doubles- Lauren Lafferty/Sam Moffat (MtS) def. Lizzie Hardy/Rylee Lupton 6-1, 6-4.

Pullman 5, West Valley 2: No.1 Singles- Rhoda Wang (Pul) def. Kendall Nordhus 0-6 0-6. No.1 Doubles- Janneke Jogems/Carlie Knapp (WV) def. Kydia Nelson/Margot Keane 6-1, 4-6 (7-5).

Shadle Park 4, Rogers 3: No. 1 singles- D. Cozzetto (SP) def E. Peabody (ROG) 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Vy Pham/M. Kim (ROG) def. Shadle E. Avila/K. Johnston, score not reported.

Clarkston 6, East Valley 1: No.1 Singles- Claire Teasley (Cla) def. Molly Vinyard 6-0, 6-1. No.1 Doubles- Olivia Gustafson/Ella Leavitt (Cla) def. Grace Stoner/Athena Lyons-Huss 6-2, 7-6.