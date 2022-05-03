Romance novelist trial resumes after COVID-19 pause

Associated Press

PORTLAND – The trial of a self-published romance writer accused of fatally shooting her chef husband has resumed after a pause due to a positive COVID-19 test in the courtroom.

Nancy Crampton Brophy was arrested in 2018 and faces a murder charge in the death of 63-year-old Daniel Brophy.

KOIN-TV reported Tuesday that her trial, which began April 5, had resumed. The prosecution rested its case April 21 and the defense had hoped to take up their case last week, but the trial was delayed because of the COVID-19 case.

Judge Christopher Ramras said a juror was still out with COVID-19 and that an alternate juror would replace that person starting Tuesday.

Daniel Brophy was killed as he prepped for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland on June 2, 2018.

Nancy Crampton Brophy is a self-published romance writer who long before her husband’s death penned an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.”

Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Shawn Overstreet has told jurors Crampton Brophy was motivated by greed and a $1.4 million insurance policy.

Lead defense attorney Lisa Maxfield has said Crampton Brophy and her finances both deteriorated after Brophy’s death.

Crampton Brophy previously entered not a guilty plea to the charge.