Missing 72-year-old man found safe
UPDATED: Tue., May 3, 2022
Spokane police were seeking the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old man who went missing Tuesday night on the South Hill. They later said he was safe, thanking the public for tips that led to him being found.
Dispatch was notified around 7 p.m. that a vulnerable adult, Les Kremer, had walked away from his home near High Drive and had not returned, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.
Kremer left his home around 5:30 p.m. A witness said they last saw him in the area of West 10th Avenue and South Cannon Street around 7 p.m.
