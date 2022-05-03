Mother’s Day destinations: Local favorites for the special weekend include Clinkerdagger, Luna and Italia Trattoria

Luxury Picnic Spokane offers several packages for customers and, mercifully, has open times slots this Mother’s Day weekend. (Courtesy)

The scramble for Mother’s Day reservations is already well underway, but with a few hours remaining (realistically), here are a few options worth trying for the procrastinators among us.

Keeping with the theme of outdoor gatherings that we’ve been cultivating over the last couple of years, try booking a local picnic service.

Whether you’re hoping to book a destination package or host a curated picnic in your own backyard, Luxury Picnic Spokane offers several different packages and, mercifully, still has several open times slots over Mother’s Day weekend.

Picnics are prepared at the desired location by a decorating and catering team at a time of your choosing. Setups include low tables, floor cushion seating and decor featuring wood elements, greenery and themed dinnerware.

Packages are $190-$360 for parties of two to six. Parties up to and more than eight are $60 per person. For more information, visit luxurypicnicspokane.com, call owner Tara Sainsbury at (509) 496-1562 or contact info@luxurypicnicspokane.com.

On the other hand, if you prefer a more traditional indoor experience, this list of go-to spots comes highly recommended by locals. In other words, act fast because some places are already booked for Mother’s Day Sunday (perhaps Saturday is an option?).

Although still closed during brunch hours, Luna will be open for Mother’s Day dinner featuring a few specials in addition to the spring dine-in menu. Reservations are highly recommended for this South Hill favorite.

If you go: 5620 S. Perry St. For more information, visit lunaspokane.com or call (509) 448-2383.

Another local favorite, Clinkerdagger still has room for small groups at brunch, as well as several dinner spots open. Popular for the rustic and reliable steakhouse-style fare, Clinkerdagger is offering a to-go promotion featuring slow-roasted prime rib or grilled salmon with roasted garlic and shallot butter. Both are served with strawberry fields salad and key lime pie. Each meal pack serves three to four. As usual, in-house reservations are also available.

If you go: 621 W. Mallon Ave. For reservations, visit clinkerdagger.com or call (509) 328-5965.

In addition to the full menu, Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grille and Irish Pub will be offering brunch and dinner specials from the chef to be announced this week. Serving everything from American mainstays to Irish classics, O’Donnell’s is open all day Sunday and still has spots available.

If you go: 719 N. Monroe St. For more information, visit shawnodonnells.com or call (509) 326-7251.

Other reader and local favorites: Park Lodge, Downriver Grill, Kuni’s Thai Cuisine, Churchill’s Steakhouse, Gander and Ryegrass, Tavolata, Italia Trattoria, Rusty Moose, Baba, Mango Tree, Bangkok Thai (on Trent), Anthony’s at Spokane Falls, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen. Make reservations now!