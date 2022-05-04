100 years ago in Spokane: A busy grand jury was investigating both the Maurice Codd acquittal and claims that the city’s high schools were corrupt

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

A grand jury resumed work on two of the most sensational issues in 1922 Spokane.

The first was a probe of the city’s high schools, to determine if they were actually hotbeds of immorality, as charged by one local judge. The grand jury planned to make visits to the juvenile court and the juvenile detention rooms as part of that probe.

The second investigation was into charges of witness tampering and perjury in the Maurice P. Codd murder trial. The grand jury had been given copious amounts of material relating to the conduct of various witnesses in the trial leading to Codd’s acquittal in the death of Frank P. Brinton, a Fort George Wright soldier.

From the media beat: The University of Washington’s racing crew was employing a new method of raising funds – radio – for its trip to the national intercollegiate regatta.

It was delivering fundraising addresses on radio stations throughout the Northwest. The crew had won the Pacific Coast championship and was trying to earn money to go to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., for the nationals.

From the tourist beat: More than 25,000 people attended Spokane’s Sportsmen’s and Tourist Fair.

The attractions included films depicting big game hunting in the Rockies, along with exhibits of birds and wild animals. Some of those animals were alive, including “Jimmie, the cub bear” and several beavers.

The beavers were clearly unhappy with their situation. “They are unaccustomed to people and sit and brood all day long,” said a game commissioner.