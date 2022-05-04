Family Calendar for May 9-16

Soar into Summer – Pick up a wood cut-out butterfly from Avenue West Gallery and decorate it to be displayed and/or sold through the month of June. Must be returned to Avenue West by May 30. Open to artists of all ages. Monday, March 28-May 30, Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. $5. (509) 838-4999.

Storytime Play and Learn – Share books and songs and spend some time in open play with learning activities and craft projects. Open to preschoolers and their families. Available at various times and library branches, throughout the week. Visit spokanelibrary.org for more information. Monday, April 11-Dec. 31, Spokane Public Library. Free.

Outdoor Story Time – Join Miss Delaney outside on the lawn behind the Children’s Library for stories & songs! Ages five and under. Monday, 9:30-10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/SpokaneCountyLibraryDistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Family Hour of Code – Screen-free STEAM time with robots that will ignite creativity and imagination through a hands-on approach! The first 20 minutes will focus on project instructions and afterwards, families can enjoy free play! Sessions will take place in the Children’s Library Story Room. Tuesday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual storytime for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual storytime featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 448-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Library of Things: The Digital Multimeter – Learn about the digital multimeter in this hands-on demonstration. Open to children age 13 and older. Register at scld.org. Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Full Draw Film Tour – Featuring short independent films about bowhunting. Enjoy Bowhunting on the big screen with your family and friends! This film features close encounters with elk, moose and more! If you’re lucky you may even take some great new gear home too! Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $20/adults; $12/youth. (509) 227-7638.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, Noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Book Babies – Join Miss Delaney in the Community Room for Book Babies, a lapsit story time! At Book Babies, we’ll read fun stories, have play time, and sing songs perfect for baby’s early literacy development. Best for ages two and younger. Friday, 9:30-10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

After-Hours Miniature Golf – Play some nature-themed, after-hours miniature golf in the library. Tee times are every 20 minutes for groups of up to six people. All are welcome. Register at scld.org. Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Family Spring Market – Family-friendly event with live music, locally-crafted goods from community vendors, tours of our community clothing closet and podcast studio, cuddle time with puppies available for adoption, and a scavenger hunt. Presented by Northeast Youth and Family Services celebrating two years of serving Spokane community. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 19 E. Queen Ave. Free. (509) 218-6716.

STARS: Toddler Math and Literacy – Explore the ways toddlers learn math through play, including counting, number sense, patterns and spatial relationships. Open to adults working with toddlers. Two STARS credits. Register at scld.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SpokaneCountyLibraryDistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Get Current with Basic Electronics – Learn about electricity and how it works. Perform hands-on testing and experimentation using the digital multimeter. open to children ages 8-12. Register at scld.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

CDA Kite Fly – To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month, we’re partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Coeur d’Alene to present a family-friendly kite-flying party in McEuen park (right behind the library)! Bring your favorite kite or pick-up a free kite from the library (provided by NAMI CDA) every Saturday in May. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McEuen Park, 420 E. Front St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2252.

Functional Fashion Workshop – For kids ages 8-11 and their families, presented by Gizmo. Do you own any clothes that have a certain purpose or solve a specific problem? Use your imagination to design something new and learn steps in the design process while designing and creating clothing that is functional and fashionable. Registration required. Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 929-4029.

East Spokane Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast – All-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, ham, applesauce, milk, OJ or coffee. Tickets at the door or by phone in advance. Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. East Central Community Center, 500 S. Stone St. $10; age five and younger eat free. (909) 919-5938.

Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz – The Coeur d’Alene Public Library is doing a Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz for ages 13-19. Simply review four books, and you’ll get the fifth one free! Punch cards available at Coeur d’Alene Library. The grand prize winner will be selected at the end of the summer. Sunday-Aug. 31, Noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.