Letters for May 4, 2022

Divisions in America

Between Sue Lani Madsen, Leonard Pitt and Stephanie Pettit, a lot of words have recently been printed about the serious divisions in American culture. The problem, it seems to me, is on both ends of the social/political spectrum.

While I am appalled at the behavior of belligerent parents at school board meetings, book banning and the strident nature of most conservative leadership, it is the equally strident push of progressive cultural ideas on everyone that instigated this uproar. The protests against current sex education, and the embrace of all sexual and gender identities, rightly resist these issues being governed by the state. These values are the arena of individuals and families.

Both conservatives and progressives need to call out the extreme ends of their movements. The basic disagreements the right and the left have are essentially matters of world view. Conservatives generally hold traditional views of absolute moral laws. Progressives generally are post-modernists who see all values as culturally founded and subject to change.

Progressives need to stop calling out people who have values based on, for example, traditional Christian teaching, haters and whatever “phobic” fits. Traditional Christians have legitimate views of reality that must be respected. In turn, conservatives need to reject inflammatory rhetoric toward those who see the world differently.

The conflict arises when the state gets involved in what are the “right” sexual morals and behaviors. When the state decides these, our supposed freedom of religion ceases to have any meaning at all.

James Becker

Spokane

Voter fraud

Recently Republican congressional minority leader Kevin McCarthy, in a news article, was reported stating he urged former President Trump to resign after the Jan. 6, congressional building riot. McCarthy also reportedly stated that Trump admitted bearing some responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack.

McCarthy stated that the above quotes attributed to him did not occur. The news sources then released audio tapes where McCarthy is clearly heard making the above statements.

The above revelations and other revelations revealed by the congressional investigative hearings, concerning the Jan. 6 congressional building riots are just astounding. Such as several Republican lawmakers actively worked with former President Trump and other top aides to strategize ways to overturn the 2020 election.

Sixty federal court cases, including two U.S. Supreme Court cases, investigations by the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Cyber Investigative Department, multiple state voter recounts, and multiple forensic audit recounts disclosed no voter fraud that would overturn the 2020 election.

It is time for the bald face lies of massive voter fraud, and lunatic right-wing conspiracies to end. The vast majority of Republican voters are good, decent and moral people. It is sad to see that their party has been taken over by these leaders. This November, Republican voters can turn out these Republican congressional leaders.

Mark Johnson

Nine Mile Falls

Irrational fear of the AR-15 rifle

Because the AR-15 rifle, America’s most popular firearm, is ideal for defense of self and nation, it has become the focus of an entity I choose to call “the Marxist left,” an entity that wants to totally disarm the American people.

Masters of propaganda, the no-grasp-of-liberty gun-ban lobby, and its cadre of “useful idiots,” has embraced a no-holds-barred policy to eradicate the AR-15 and similar arms, arms that are used, safely, by millions of Americans.

Gun control extremists often disguise themselves as “NRA members.” “Second Amendment supporters,” “hunters” or “senior citizens” who have “extreme fear” to advance their gun control agenda.

Connie Lee (“Need more gun control,” April 16) needs to know that deer have been killed, by repeating rifles, for the last 150 years.

Also, in the truth is stranger than fiction department, FBI data shows that more people are killed by hands, feet and blunt objects than by rifles of all kinds, including the AR-15.

The civilian-disarmament lobby would have us believe that America is carpeted with the bodies of people, mostly children, who’ve been slain by AR-15s. It’s a lie.

We don’t need more gun control; we need career criminal and gang control. We need the soft-on-crime Democrats to crack down on criminals instead of harassing law-abiding gun owners.

Curt Stone

Dayton

Idaho’s primary

Idaho’s extremely important May 17 primary election will determine who will appear on our November ballot. Candidates are running for every Idaho legislative district’s senator and two representatives, and other state, local and federal positions. In many cases, there are several candidates from which to choose, and their views differ widely. These people will represent you for years.

Please learn about participating candidates at vote411.org/. Check your voter registration at voteidaho.gov/. You can register, or re-register if your name or address has changed, at early voting (May 2-13) or on Election Day (May 17). Bring photo ID and proof of address.

Republicans can select a Republican or Democratic ballot, but only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican primary.

If you are registered as unaffiliated, you can affiliate with any party any time in order to vote in that party’s primary election. Indicate which party’s ballot you wish to receive on your absentee request form by May 6, or tell the poll worker at early voting or on Election Day. Caution: Once you have affiliated with a party, check to see if you remain registered with that party. You can change affiliation after the election.

Please be an informed voter!

Kathy Dawes

Moscow

Crime in Spokane

Taking a deep dive into what may currently be happening in Spokane, it may not be the high-spirited city of days past. Spokane, in most cases, has been a relatively mediocre city when it comes to crime rates, varying on where one may be located around town. Just like most cities, it had its safe areas as well as its dangerous ones. This has still held true to an extent. The dangers may just be spreading as the years pass.

According to Andrew Schiller of Neighborhood Scout, Spokane, over recent years, has now just become safer than only 3% of cities across Washington state. Alarmingly, the crime rate has gone up over 400% in just the past seven years. Not only has violent crime been at an uproar, but theft has hit record rates as well. Car theft is one of the most notable. It was “found that Spokane has one of the highest rates of motor vehicle theft in the nation,” noted Schiller. This is something I have recently experienced firsthand. The crime is real.

Personally, more law enforcement in areas that statistically have more criminal activity makes sense. The only drawback is the safety of our officers — something often overlooked. The men and women in blue risk so much for our safety and security. Everyone has their own struggles, especially as we fight our way out of a pandemic. Let’s all be cognizant of that as well as the need to reclaim our city’s security.

Nathan Burkart

Spokane

Personal responsibility

As a daily reader of letters, I am troubled once again by Peter Grossman’s continued snarky tone toward people/issues that don’t agree with his opinions (“Save us from false prophets,” April 26). He doesn’t just state his point of view but includes personal “digs” in his letters. In this case one dig against the female judge who ruled you don’t have to wear a mask on public transportation and questioning her intelligence and the second one at both her and the former president (whom Grossman always makes clear of his dislike) who appointed her. I wonder if he doesn’t like women or women judges or just judges the former president appointed? Does Grossman feel the same way about Supreme Court Justice Amy Barrett?

Also the judge did not rule you can’t wear a mask … just that you don’t have to wear one. So here is a suggestion for those that disagree with the ruling: Keep wearing your mask as desired, avoid large crowds, stay in more, only going out when absolutely necessary and get the vaccine and the boosters. It’s called personal responsibility. I will respect your decision to wear your mask as you see fit and only ask you show me the same courtesy.

Greg Schuster

Spokane

Problems at the VA

So there was no bidding on the contract for the VA’s electronic health care system … Hmmm, most likely one of Trump’s corrupt deals. Now it needs cleaned up at a very high cost, in money and veterans health care.

Karen Miller

Nine Mile Falls

American narrative

While recognizing Mike Wolfe’s opinion (“American Narrative,” April 24) as to who is to blame for “the fight,” there is too much evidence that he is wrong.

The big lie of the stolen election, the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, and the threads of potential future violence is constantly promoted exactly by the people who are “spoiling for a fight” as correctly pointed out by Leonard Pitts, Obama and Clinton.

Juergen Nolthenius

Coeur d’Alene