Liberty Lake’s Hub Sports Center to host high school volleyball showcase

By Charlotte McKinley For The Spokesman-Review

The region’s best high school volleyball players will gather Saturday at the HUB Sports Center in Liberty Lake for the annual Inland Northwest Volleyball Showcase.

The 21 seniors, 24 juniors, eight sophomores and five freshmen representing 35 high schools were invited to compete in the showcase by earning an all-league selection for the 2021 high school season in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

The 58 girls will be split into six teams led by high school coaches Mark Weis (University), Heather Zorrozua (Cheney), Drew Wendle (Mt. Spokane), Karrie Delp (North Central), Shawn Wilson (Mead) and Paula Thurston (Genesis Prep).

Teams will play matches at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. in a best-of-three format. The championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Showcase players will host a youth clinic for ages 8-14 that will be supervised by Whitworth volleyball coach Kati Bodecker. After the clinic, the youth will be encouraged to watch their coaches compete.

Phil Champlin, executive director at the HUB, said they are honored to put on this event to celebrate the accomplishments of the girls.

“We look forward to growing this event to showcase the tremendous volleyball talent from our region’s high schools,” he wrote in a news release.

For more on the showcase, go to www.hubsportscenter.org/all-star-volleyball-22/.