The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 56° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for assaulting his elderly mother in Spokane Valley

UPDATED: Wed., May 4, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A 57-year-old man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for violently assaulting his mother.

Edward M. Leavens was convicted of first-degree assault last month.

One of the victim’s other sons found his mother bloodied and beaten early Sept. 10 at a residence on the 9300 block of East Cataldo Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time.

Leavens has a history of alcohol abuse and mental health problems.

He was sentenced Friday by Judge Harold Clarke III to 12 years and three months in prison.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety