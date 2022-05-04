Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for assaulting his elderly mother in Spokane Valley
UPDATED: Wed., May 4, 2022
A 57-year-old man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for violently assaulting his mother.
Edward M. Leavens was convicted of first-degree assault last month.
One of the victim’s other sons found his mother bloodied and beaten early Sept. 10 at a residence on the 9300 block of East Cataldo Avenue.
The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time.
Leavens has a history of alcohol abuse and mental health problems.
He was sentenced Friday by Judge Harold Clarke III to 12 years and three months in prison.
