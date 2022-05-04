Prep notebook: Sandpoint hires wrestling co-coaches; five Shadle Park athletes sign letters of intent

Sandpoint announced on Monday it has hired co-coaches for its wrestling program – Scot Davis and Jim Jackson – pending school board approval.

“Getting either of these coaches individually would have been fantastic, but to be able to get them both is a huge benefit for our student-athletes and our wrestling community,” Sandpoint athletic director Kris Knowles said via release. “Both Scot and Jim have extensive experience working with youth programs, middle schools and clubs.”

Davis has a history of building and sustaining championship programs, most notably at Owatonna HS in Minnesota. He is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame (in two categories), has been the national wrestling coach of the year by Wrestling USA Magazine and has more than 1,000 dual meet wins to his credit.

Jackson is one of the most respected wrestling coaches in the country for programs he has built at Apple Valley HS and Shakopee HS, both in Minnesota. His teams have won two national championships, 18 team state championships, and he’s coached 75 individual state champions. Jackson has an 871-54-4 overall dual meet record.

Signings

Shadle Park announced five athletes signing their letters of intent at the school on Thursday: Tryson Town, Presentation (South Dakota) College football; Jake Picard, Linfield football; Liam Johnston, Whitworth football, Nathaniel “Hawkeye” Day, Whitworth football; and Aubrey Thomas, CC Spokane soccer.

Milestone

Reigning Northeast 2B Player of the Year Jaidyn Stevens from Liberty recently recorded her 300th career strikeout for the Lancers, who are 17-3 overall and 15-3 in league this season.

The District 7 2B tournament starts May 17 at host sites and concludes May 21 at Franklin Park.