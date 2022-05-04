Eddy Diaz sparks Indians in victory over Dust Devils

From staff reports

Eddy Diaz does more than just set the table from the leadoff spot.

The Spokane Indians second baseman impacted the game at the plate, on the basepaths and in the field in an 8-6 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils in a Northwest League baseball game Wednesday night at Avista Stadium.

Diaz was 2 for 4 with three runs batted in, and he added a stolen base and scored a run. His two-run single in the second inning gave Spokane a 2-0 lead.

Daniel Montano’s RBI double in the third for Spokane tied the game at 4-4. His run-scoring triple in the fourth provided an 8-5 advantage.

Tri-City’s Jordyn Adams hit a one-out double to right field in the seventh, but he was thrown out at third on a relay throw by Diaz as the Indians preserved an 8-5 lead.

Also for Spokane, Zac Veen was 2 for 4 and drove in a run, and Bladimir Restituyo contributed with a pair of hits and a run scored. Colin Simpson had a hit and a walk, and he scored twice.

Indians catcher Drew Romo was tabbed the Northwest League’s April player of the month earlier Wednesday after batting a league-leading .342 with 26 hits and 14 runs scored through the season’s first month. Romo was 1 for 4 against the Dust Devils.

The teams square off in the third game of the six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m.