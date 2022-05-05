All Indiana’s Lexie Hull knows is winning and she’s not ready for that to change in the WNBA

Lexie Hull is ready to overachieve – again.

The WNBA season opens Friday night, but the expectations aren’t very high for Hull and her teammates on the Indiana Fever.

Last year the Fever finished dead last in the standings at 6-24 – then again they didn’t have Hull, who had just helped Stanford win an NCAA title.

Now Hull is part of an epic rebuilding project at Indiana. The former Central Valley star was one of four first-round picks for the Fever. Like most of them, she’d been a winner at every stop.

“All of the rookies and I were talking and we’ve never been on a losing team,” Hull said abefore a recent practice. “We want to win and win games — as many of those as we can, that’s our goal. And if we can make the playoffs, that’d be great.”

Hull knows all about winning. She took home state and national titles at CV and is coming off an NCAA Final Four appearance with Stanford.

That’s no guarantor of future success – especially in the WNBA, where even first-round picks sometimes get cut in training camp.

But with the Fever set to open the season Friday night at Washington, Hull appears to be in the mix to not only play, but start at small forward.

Hull started both of the Fever’s exhibition games, a win last weekend over defending league champ Chicago and a loss at Dallas on Monday. She struggled offensively, going a combined 1-for-15 from the field.

However, Hull offset that in the win over Chicago with four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Moving to the pro game isn’t the only transition facing Hull this spring.

A two-time first-team Academic All-American, she is still finishing classes online while participating in training camp.

The bigger adjustment is the absence of twin sister Lacie, her teammate since they attended Liberty Lake Elementary School.

Two weeks ago, she stepped onto a basketball court for the first time she can remember without her sister by her side.

“It’s crazy that I’m in the gym now and she’s not here,” Hull told the Indianapolis Star. “It’s the first time that’s ever happened. It’s definitely an adjustment period on and off the court.

“We’ve been in the same city our whole lives. Not having that person to hang out with all the time, it’s definitely a transition,” Hull said.

It’s an adjustment for Lacie, too.

“We’ve been apart for a week or two weeks before, but it’s weird not knowing when that time is going to end,” said Lacie, who will move to Austin, Texas, this summer and work in a management position at eBay.

“Usually when we’re apart, I know what she’s doing,” Lacie said. “But it’s so exciting because she’s on an entirely new frontier.”