Spokane Police investigating after body found in East Central neighborhood
UPDATED: Thu., May 5, 2022
A body was discovered on the side of the road in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Spokane police officers responded to Fourth Avenue and Freya Street early Thursday morning after a caller reporting seeing someone lying facedown at about 7 a.m., said Julie Humphreys, a department spokesperson.
Major Crimes detectives were sent to the scene to conduct an initial investigation. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will then complete a death investigation to determine the person’s cause and manner of death.
