Charges dropped against man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler
UPDATED: Thu., May 5, 2022
Prosecutors dismissed a murder charge against a 19-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler.
Mickey E. Brown Jr. was arrested in August after Azaelia Raine RedHorse Jones, 1, was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.
A doctor at the hospital told detectives the girl’s injuries were consistent with child abuse, according to court documents. She died days later.
Brown told investigators he had been running with the girl in his arms after she started to have a seizure, and he tripped and fell on her. He was charged with second-degree murder.
Last month, the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office moved to dismiss the case because it had “insufficient evidence” to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, according to court documents.
The prosecutor cited the fact that the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Jones’ cause and manner of death as undetermined. The prosecutor’s office declined to provide any further explanation on the dismissal of the charge. Jones’ mother did not return a request for comment.
The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled.
