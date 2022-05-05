The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

District playoff roundup: Andre Laymen’s goal helps Gonzaga Prep boys soccer edge Kamiakin in 4A play-in game

UPDATED: Thu., May 5, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington .

Boys soccer

Gonzaga Prep 1, Kamiakin 0: Andre Laymen scored in the 41st minute, Noah Jordan made three saves and the host Bullpups (8-8) beat the Braves (3-14) in a District 8 4A play-in game.

G-Prep advances to face third-seeded Chiawana in a first-round game on Saturday.

Shadle Park 4, East Valley 1: Tyler Pearson scored a goal with two assists and the Highlanders (7-9) beat the visiting Knights (4-11) in a District 8 2A first-round game at Merkel Sports Complex.

Shadle advances to face top-seeded Pullman (13-2) in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Rogers 1, Clarkston 0: The third-seeded Pirates (7-9) won by forfeit and advanced to a semifinal against second-seeded West Valley (11-4) on Wednesday.

Medical Lake 7, Deer Park 1: Kaden Rudy scored two goals with three assists and the fourth-seeded Cardinals (7-8) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Stags (4-8) in a District 7 1A first-round game .

Medical Lake advances to a semifinal against top-seeded Lakeside on Tuesday.

Northwest Christian 6, Colville 0: The host Crusaders (9-3) topped the Crimson Hawks (1-11) in a District 7 1A first-round game.

Northwest Christian faces second-seeded Riverside in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Baseball

Hanford 10, Lewis and Clark 3: The Falcons (11-10) scored six runs in the sixth inning and beat the visiting Tigers (6-13) in a District 8 4A play-in game.

