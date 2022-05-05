Cache Reset
Gonzaga baseball coach Danny Evans’ celebration of life scheduled for May 12

UPDATED: Thu., May 5, 2022

Pictured during a regional playoff game against Georgia Southern, Gonzaga associate head coach Danny Evans applauds from third base. The school announced Evans died from cancer at the age of 41. (Courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics)
By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

A celebration of life for longtime and influential Gonzaga associate head baseball coach Danny Evans is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at the Patterson Baseball Complex.

A reception will follow the event.

Evans’ wife Kellie requested people send their favorite memories or a tribute . The memories will be made into a book and shared with his children when they are older.

Submissions should be sent to teamevans8@icloud.com

“We would love to hear how Danny was special to you and why you loved him so much,” Kellie said on Twitter.

Evans, who had been battling stage 4 melanoma cancer for approximately one year, died on April 23.

He was 41 years old.

A GoFundMe has been started for Evans’ family by former GU head coach Steve Hertz and friends at www.gofundme.com/f/support-coach-danny-evans-his-children.

As of Thursday afternoon, $81,000 of the $250,000 goal had been raised.

Part of the team for 19 seasons, Evans helped head coach Mark Machtolf take the program to new heights after the foundation Hertz laid.

Evans was the primary recruiting coordinator and oversaw an infield defense that consistently ranked among the country’s best.

