Here’s a look at local COVID numbers for Thursday, May 5

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Thursday.

There are 22 patients hospitalized in Spokane with the virus.

The Panhandle Health District reported 83 new cases from the past week and three additional deaths.

There have been 961 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are two Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.