The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Music Calendar for May 6-13 – Mat Kearney, Buffalo Jones, Snacks at Midnight and Nat Park and the Tunnels of Love

Mat Kearney headlines Knitting Factory on Tuesday night. (Courtesy)
By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Community Concert Band – Use musical inhibitions and perform a variety of band literature from new symphonies and band compositions to the old standards. Mondays through June 13, 7:15 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $40.

Claude Bourbon – Blues, folk, classical and acoustic. Friday, 7 p.m. Artisans at Dahmen Barn, Highway 195 North, 419 Parkway, Uniontown. $15. (509) 229-3414.

Buffalo Jones – Rock. With Snacks at Midnight and Nat Park and the Tunnels of Love. Friday, 8:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $12. (509) 863-8098.

Kosta La Vista – Classic rock. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Hardwood Heart – Bluegrass, folk and Americana. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Haze – Classic rock variety. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

“Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert” – Spokane Symphony features the “Star Wars” soundtrack in a newly imagined way with Morihiko Nakahara as conductor. Saturday, 8 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 624-1200.

Blink 180-True – Tribute band. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $15. (866) 468-7623.

Right Front Burner – Funk music trio. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Haze – Classic rock variety. Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Jan Harrison Duo – With Steve Brody. Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Roc the Doc Tour – Big HooDoo, Lyte, Scum, DJ Clay, Legion Silk, Dirty Savage and Mr. ERB. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $25. (509) 863-8098.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Mat Kearney – Pop. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $30. (866) 468-7623.

A Walk Down Memory Lane – A free choral concert hosted by the Coeur d’Aleers featuring all genres of music. Event includes raffle and silent auction. All donations raised with benefit Kootenai County local charities. Tuesday, 2:30-4 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church – CdA, 812 N. Fifth St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 676-9112.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Fleetwood Max – Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Wednesday, 5 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Ben ‘n’ Jason – With Jake Rozier. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 891-8357.

Gifts From the Holy Ghost Tour – With Dorothy and Joyous Wolf. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (866) 468-7623.

Terrapin Flyer – The Grateful Dead tribute band. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $20. (206) 499-9173.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Purple Reign – Prince tribute band. Thursday, 7-9 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley, Idaho. $25. (800) 523-2464.

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll – Rock. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $20-$50. (509) 313-2787.

Warren Dunes – With Water Monster and Automatic Shoes. May 13, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12. (206) 499-9173.

For King and Country – Pop duo. May 13, 7 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $22-$201. (800) 325-7328.

Mark Holt – Lewiston-based singer-songwriter at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. May 13, 8 p.m. 621 21st St, Lewiston. (208) 799-1000.

Kosta La Vista – Classic rock. May 13, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Space Monkey Mafia – With the Smokes and No Soap. May 13, 8:15 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $8. (509) 863-8098.

