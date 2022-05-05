Reel Rock climbing film festival returns to Spokane after more than two year break

Zach Turner, with the Bower Climbing Coalition, replaces old bolts at the Dishman Hills climbing area. (Courtesy of BCC)

An annual ritual for Spokane rock climbers, Reel Rock, is returning to Spokane following a two year break.

On May 15, the Bower Climbing Coalition will host the Reel Rock film festival at the Washington Cracker Building. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the films start at 5 p.m.

“The climbing community is so unique in that everyone has their own favorite aspect of the sport. We have sport climbers, trad-dads, gym climbers, mountaineers, ice climbers, boulderers and every combination in between,” said BCC President Kristin Wenzel. “Reel Rock is a great way to bring us all together and have a little something for everyone.”

The Reel Rock film festival is a yearly touring festival that focuses on outdoor adventure.

For the BCC the film festival has served as its primary fundraising event, the pandemic shuttered those screenings and has stretched the nonprofit climbing advocacy group’s budget.

“This Reel Rock event is more than just watching a film. It’s about bringing the rock climbing community together and building connections with like-minded individuals,” said Jaleena Jacobs BCC social media chair. “I’m thrilled that it’s finally back after such a long absence due to the pandemic. We deserve some quality time together, beer and prizes!”

The BCC is a nonprofit dedicated to maintaining, expanding, and preserving climbing in the Spokane region. The BCC replaces aged hardware (such as bolts and anchors) at local climbing areas. The BCC has also focused on cleaning up popular climbing areas, including the Dishman Hills Conservancy.

At the Reel Rock showing there will be beer donated by Big Sky Brewing, local food truck Good Dilla, a silent auction, as well as a raffle. Donors include REI, Rambleraven, Wild Walls, Bloc Yard, GSI, Black Diamond, Big Sky Brewing, Iron Goat Brewing, Rocket Market and more.

There will also be two sets of brand new Atomic skis to auction. Before the main event, the latest Reel Rock film anthology, the festival will present “Coldiron and the Cabinets,” a short film showcasing one of Spokane’s very own climbers, Scott Coldiron.

Proceeds from the event go directly toward the Bower Climbing Coalition’s 2022 projects.

“I’ve been attending Reel Rock events in Spokane since I moved here, and I see them as an opportunity to connect with the outdoor-minded community with a shared passion for climbing,” said Ariana Kamaliazad, climber, BCC Secretary. “I can’t wait to see this year’s films and reconnect after a long pandemic apart.”