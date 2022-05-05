Spokane Indians against Tri-City on Thursday postponed, game to be made up Saturday
UPDATED: Thu., May 5, 2022
The third game of the Spokane Indians’ six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to weather and field conditions.
The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader with seven-inning games on Saturday starting at 5:09 p.m.
The second game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Avista Stadium gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday for the doubleheader.
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Friday when left-hander Evan Shawver is scheduled to make his first start of the season at High-A for the Indians .
Shawver was promoted this week from Low-A Fresno, where he went 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in three starts.
Over 16 innings, he allowed two earned runs on 12 hits and five walks with 15 strikeouts. He was holding Low-A hitters to a .207 batting average .
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.