Spokane Indians against Tri-City on Thursday postponed, game to be made up Saturday

UPDATED: Thu., May 5, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

The third game of the Spokane Indians’ six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to weather and field conditions.

The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader with seven-inning games on Saturday starting at 5:09 p.m.

The second game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Avista Stadium gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday for the doubleheader.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Friday when left-hander Evan Shawver is scheduled to make his first start of the season at High-A for the Indians .

Shawver was promoted this week from Low-A Fresno, where he went 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in three starts.

Over 16 innings, he allowed two earned runs on 12 hits and five walks with 15 strikeouts. He was holding Low-A hitters to a .207 batting average .

